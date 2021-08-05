Victorian at Riverside forms partnership with Horizon Community Funds for visibility, donor network















The Victorian at Riverside has joined the family of nonprofit funds with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky to bolster the nonprofit’s work with senior women in its Covington-based home and care center.

“Northern Kentucky has such a strong nonprofit community, with each agency really tackling our uncommon needs,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We look forward to building Victorian at Riverside’s fund with them as they continue to provide excellent care and services to our senior neighbors.”

For 135 consecutive years, Victorian at Riverside has provided quality personal care to senior women in Covington’s Licking River Historic District. With 24-hour oversight, their skilled caregivers provide residents with independence when they want it and help when they need it, with options for long-term and respite services.

“We are so proud to partner with Horizon Community Funds and the opportunity they have created for donors direct their funds to worthy nonprofits,” said Victorian at Riverside CEO Carrie VanDerzee. “The entire nonprofit sector wins when the light shines on our work and the value we bring to the community. Thanks to Horizon Community Funds, donors will learn about organizations doing important work close to home.”

The Victorian at Riverside’s mission is to provide the highest quality of personalized care to senior women in a community-based, home-like setting. The agency assists residents with basic care needs in a manner that respects the individual’s dignity, maximizes independent functioning, and encourages social engagement.

In addition to basic housing and nursing care, residents at The Victorian at Riverside enjoy entertainment, chef-prepared meals, an on-site beauty parlor, chapel services, companionship, and a host of other amenities in an individual-centered environment.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support The Victorian at Riverside and the ladies they serve,” said Grayson. “Horizon Community Funds is also proud to help Northern Kentucky build our philanthropic presence and reputation as a giving community.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

For more information or to make a gift to The Victorian at Riverside Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: The Victorian at Riverside).