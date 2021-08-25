USS Nightmare seeking members for 2021 ‘ghastly crew’ of Northern Kentucky’s favorite haunted ship















The USS Nightmare is seeking the most intense, creepiest and scariest monsters in the tri-state to join Captain Mitchell’s ghastly crew.

Interested applicants are invited to visit one of three planned job fairs for an opportunity to join the 2021 crew of Northern Kentucky’s real live haunted ship.

Interested crewmembers must:

• Be 16 years or older, • Have energetic and fun personalities, • Have a strong desire to work for the best haunted attraction in Cincinnati, • Be able to work during the show season

After a season away last year due to the pandemic, the USS Nightmare will operate Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 17-25 and Wednesdays through Sundays, Sept. 29 – Nov. 6. Showtimes run from 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Shifts begin between 5-5:30 p.m. on show days.

Interested parties must apply in person, and be prepared to interview and complete paperwork if hired. Hiring paperwork includes an I-9 form which requires identification such as a valid passport or a government-issued photo identification combined with a social security card or birth certificate.

Job fairs will be held at BB Riverboats located at 101 Riverboat Row in Newport.

Job fair dates:

• Friday, August 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sunday, August 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.

For additional details regarding USS Nightmare employment, email jobs@ussnightmare.com.

