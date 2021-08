Bring your own chair and sit back for a great evening of listening at the Swinging at the Bell free concerts.

The last two concerts of the season are August 11th with the Revolver and August 25 with Jump ‘N’ Jive.

They are held at the World Peace Bell in Newport from 7-9 p.m.

The concerts are presented by Southbank Partners, VS Engineering, Fedders Construction, Republic Bank, Newport Business Association, and Strategic Advisers.