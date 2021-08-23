Tom Crawford named vice president and COO of Cincinnati Association for Blind & Visually Impaired















Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired (CABVI) has named Thomas (Tom) Crawford as the new Vice President of Social Enterprises and Chief Operating Officer.

Crawford joined CABVI in mid-August. He had a long career with his family business, Donisi Mirror Company, where he served as President and Vice President of Business Development. He has a strong commitment to professional and civic engagement and has served on the boards of a number of organizations including the Loveland Area Chamber of Commerce, Glass Association of North America and the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus.

Crawford has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Xavier University. Crawford is a resident of Westwood.