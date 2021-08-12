A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

The 90s are making a comeback, and Kentucky’s most searched 90s movie is The Lion King

Aug 12th, 2021 · 0 Comment

The 90s are making a comeback, and it’s not just the middle-part hairstyles. Classics got remade, and the new generation is watching our favorite nostalgic flicks.

The team at FrontierBundles has issued its third annual report on each state’s most searched 90s movies. And, for this year, Kentucky is watching The Lion King.

Back in 2019, Kentucky was loving Titanic.

During its original release The Lion King earned $422.78M. In today’s dollars, that would be $727m.

Here’s how the state’s stacked up:


