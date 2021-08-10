Supreme Court issues order encouraging wearing masks in judicial centers, courthouses















The Supreme Court of Kentucky issued an order encouraging anyone entering a judicial center, courthouse or other judicial facility to wear a mask in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Kentucky.

This order is in line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The order also states that a chief circuit judge can mandate masks for a judicial facility.

Administrative Order 2021-27 replaces Administrative Order 2021-16 and includes these changes:

• Clarifies that use of masks or other facial coverings is strongly encouraged for all individuals, in compliance with current CDC guidelines;

• Clarifies that the Chief Circuit Judge, in consultation with the Chief District Judge and the Circuit Clerk, can mandate use of masks for an entire judicial facility;

• Updates list of individuals at high risk for COVID-19, per current CDC guidance;

• Updates and consolidates the list of quarantine/isolation requirements by referring to current CDC guidance; and

• Deletes outdated language regarding renewal of expired driver’s licenses, permits, and identification cards.



The Supreme Court also issued Administrative Order 2021-28.

The order replaces Administrative Order 2021-17 and includes these changes:

• Deletes obsolete language regarding grand juries and show cause dockets;

• Updates list of individuals at high risk for COVID-19, per current CDC guidance;

• Deletes language referring to the expired CDC moratorium on evictions.



You can find ongoing court updates on the COVID-19 and the Courts webpage.