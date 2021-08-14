State parks offering travel incentives to vaccinated Kentuckians; register to win a safe-cation















Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced VaxandVisitKy, the Commonwealth’s latest effort to encourage Kentuckians to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“These shots of hope continue to be the best way for us to save lives, ensure continued economic resurgence and keep our schools open for in-person learning,” said Gov. Beshear. “The tourism industry is once again doing its part to help protect Kentuckians and ensure local communities continue to see the economic benefits the industry offers Kentucky.”

Tourism Vaccine Incentives

As part of the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kentucky will offer in-state travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks for Kentuckians who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

“The tourism industry remains committed to being a partner in the Commonwealth’s efforts to sprint out of this pandemic,” said Secretary Berry. “Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic.”

Eligible Kentuckians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can register for a chance to win a safe-cation at any of Kentucky’s 45 state parks. Safe-cations include golf, lodging and campground gift certificates. Gift certificates are limited to one per winner. Blackout dates may apply.

Kentuckians must be 18 years old or older to enter and have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Winners will be selected beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The final drawing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. To learn more, visit tah.ky.gov.

To make a reservation at a Kentucky State Park, visit parks.ky.gov. To make an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine today, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

Despite COVID-19, visitor trips to the Commonwealth reached 67.8 million in 2020, with visitor spending totaling $5.9 billion. The overall economic impact of the tourism industry in Kentucky for 2020 was $8.9 billion, supporting 75,655 jobs across the Commonwealth.