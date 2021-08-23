State DOCJT graduates 28 new law enforcement officers, including Lauren Steffen of Kenton County

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 28 law enforcement officers, from agencies across the state, including Lauren Steffen of the Kenton County Sheriff’s office, have graduated the basic training academy.
“Your commitment and determination to serve the commonwealth is honorable, and we are grateful that you have chosen this selfless profession,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are excited to see the good things you will do in your communities and pray for a safe and healthy career for each of you.”
The graduates of Class 518 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey spoke during the graduation ceremony, where a moment of silence was held for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed on Aug. 5. Deputy Shirley was a recent basic training academy graduate from DOCJT Class 506.
“You leave this academy and have earned more than the honor of carrying a badge,” Secretary Harvey said. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
Class 518 graduates and their agencies are:
Randall A. Burke
Union Co. Sheriff
Justin M. Cockerel
Grayson Co. Sheriff
Logan W. Crady
Springfield P.D.
Cameron L. Edwards
Daviess Co. Sheriff
Lamont M. Edwards
Bell Co. Sheriff
Erik T. Franklin
Grayson Co. Sheriff
Thomas S. Fuchs
Georgetown P.D.
Benjamin D. Green
Carlisle Co. Sheriff
Bucky D. Harris
Middlesboro P.D.
Caleb Haynes
Somerset P.D.
Donnie J. Hopkins
Meade Co. Sheriff
Gregory J. Lingris, Jr.
Owensboro P.D.
Christopher G. Lockhart
Madison Co. Sheriff
Dylan L. Lynn
Ohio Co. Sheriff
Kolbe M. Mattingly
Daviess Co. Sheriff
Fredrick J. McCarty
Logan Co. Sheriff
Dylan C. Messer
Laurel Co. Sheriff
Marti E. Messer
Bell Co. Sheriff
Stephen R. Pater
Washington Co. Sheriff
Tristan J. Patterson
Owensboro P.D.
Christian O. Poe
Carlisle Co. Sheriff
Jared D. Powell
Harlan P.D.
Dustin D. Saylor
Laurel Co. Sheriff
Ryan O. Short
Paris P.D.
Colin T. Smith
Logan Co. Sheriff
Jesse W. Smith
Knox Co. Sheriff
Logan Smith
Somerset P.D.
Lauren Steffen
Kenton Co. Sheriff