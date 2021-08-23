State DOCJT graduates 28 new law enforcement officers, including Lauren Steffen of Kenton County















The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 28 law enforcement officers, from agencies across the state, including Lauren Steffen of the Kenton County Sheriff’s office, have graduated the basic training academy.

“Your commitment and determination to serve the commonwealth is honorable, and we are grateful that you have chosen this selfless profession,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are excited to see the good things you will do in your communities and pray for a safe and healthy career for each of you.”

The graduates of Class 518 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey spoke during the graduation ceremony, where a moment of silence was held for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed on Aug. 5. Deputy Shirley was a recent basic training academy graduate from DOCJT Class 506.

“You leave this academy and have earned more than the honor of carrying a badge,” Secretary Harvey said. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 518 graduates and their agencies are:

Randall A. Burke

Union Co. Sheriff

Justin M. Cockerel

Grayson Co. Sheriff

Logan W. Crady

Springfield P.D.

Cameron L. Edwards

Daviess Co. Sheriff

Lamont M. Edwards

Bell Co. Sheriff

Erik T. Franklin

Grayson Co. Sheriff

Thomas S. Fuchs

Georgetown P.D.

Benjamin D. Green

Carlisle Co. Sheriff

Bucky D. Harris

Middlesboro P.D.

Caleb Haynes

Somerset P.D.

Donnie J. Hopkins

Meade Co. Sheriff

Gregory J. Lingris, Jr.

Owensboro P.D.

Christopher G. Lockhart

Madison Co. Sheriff

Dylan L. Lynn

Ohio Co. Sheriff

Kolbe M. Mattingly

Daviess Co. Sheriff

Fredrick J. McCarty

Logan Co. Sheriff

Dylan C. Messer

Laurel Co. Sheriff

Marti E. Messer

Bell Co. Sheriff

Stephen R. Pater

Washington Co. Sheriff

Tristan J. Patterson

Owensboro P.D.

Christian O. Poe

Carlisle Co. Sheriff

Jared D. Powell

Harlan P.D.

Dustin D. Saylor

Laurel Co. Sheriff

Ryan O. Short

Paris P.D.

Colin T. Smith

Logan Co. Sheriff

Jesse W. Smith

Knox Co. Sheriff

Logan Smith

Somerset P.D.

Lauren Steffen

Kenton Co. Sheriff