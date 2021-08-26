Six UK football players charged with burglary and will have cases held to a Fayette County grand jury















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Six University of Kentucky football players who are charged with burglary stemming from an incident back in March are having their cases held to a Fayette County grand jury.

According to Lexington Police on March 6 there was a private party being thrown at a residence. During the party, three individuals entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The three individuals became upset and threatened to return.

Police say a short time later those three did return with additional subjects. The group forced their way into the residence, where one of them was observed pointing a firearm at a victim.

Following an investigation, Lexington Police arrested them Aug. 19 and charged all six with burglary in the first degree, a Class B Felony, punishable by 10-20 years in prison, if convicted. Those facing charges are: Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale, and Joel Williams.

In addition, Tisdale is charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony with a possible 1-5 year prison term, for allegedly pointing a gun at someone in the residence.

All six had not guilty pleas entered by the judge on their behalf during arraignment at Fayette District Court on Friday and waived their cases to the grand jury during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

There is no timetable of when the grand jury will take up the charges.

UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops has said the six players are not currently practicing with the team.