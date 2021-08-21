Sept. 11 Performance of The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat to feature four Kentucky authors















On September 11, The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat will be presented by the Painted Stone Settlers at Shelbyville’s Red Orchard Park.

The outdoor drama tells the story of Squire Boone’s Painted Stone Station in Shelby County and the real people who lived there in 1781, 240 years ago. This year four very special Kentucky authors will be part of the day’s lineup. These authors have each written various books about events or specific people who contributed to Kentucky’s rich history. Authors will have their books on hand to sign and sell.

Archaeologist and author Nancy O’Malley is responsible for surveying and unearthing artifacts from the original Painted Stone Station site. She first came to the University of Kentucky in 1979 to conduct an archaeological survey of Fort Knox Military Reservation. O’Malley has conducted both prehistoric and historic archaeological research in Texas, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, but shifted her focus exclusively to historic archaeology after 1986. In her professional career, she has conducted valuable research, written extensively, taught classes and given many lectures. Her latest book, Boonesborough Unearthed: Frontier Archaeology at a Revolutionary Fort, takes a look at one of the most important and defensively crucial sites on the western frontier during the Revolutionary War.

“The Painted Stone Settlers, Inc. are delighted to have Nancy O’Malley join our authors this year,” said the organization’s Vice President Kathy Cummings. “O’Malley’s book Boonesborough Unearthed– Frontier Archeology at a Revolutionary Fort is of interest to everyone with a passion for Kentucky history. O’Malley excavated the original site of Squire Boone’s Painted Stone Station and presented those findings to our group. In addition, she showed us artifacts from the station, a truly memorable event for a group steeped in that portion of history.”

O’Malley will also be available to discuss her findings at the original Painted Stone Station site with the public.

After the death of his grandfather, Earl Cox, Shelby County resident Shawn Roberts began to delve into his family history and it was there that he found an outlet for his love of spinning a good yarn. He discovered the deposition of an ancestor, William Tipton, who had served in the American Revolution. In applying for a veteran’s pension, Tipton listed an outline of his experiences during the war.

“Luckily for me, the love of storytelling must run deep in the family, because William had named officers and battles in his deposition, unlike many who only stated that they had been in the war,” said Roberts.

This prompted him to seriously research events surrounding the American Revolution and gather extra material for a book involving his ancestors. The result, Redskins & Lobsterbacks, tells the story of an ordinary young man on his journey to becoming an extraordinary soldier and frontier scout. Roberts followed up his first novel with Out of the Mist: To Kings Mountain.

It is based on “the life of Rice Medaris and the men of Kings Mountain. Rice was also a relative on my mother’s side of the family,” said Roberts. The novel describes a time when Colonial America was filled with intrigue, dangers, and political decisions that would dictate the outcome of every individual’s future.

Charles E. Hayes served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant with a Master’s Degree in Education. His military service included 14 years overseas and two bases in Southeast Asia and two bases in Europe. After leaving the Air Force, Hayes taught for seven years. He is an avid researcher, re-enactor, full-time patriot, and member of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Boone Society, the Kentucky Corps of Longriflemen, Contemporary Longrifle Association and National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association.

“I have written since I was in the fourth grade. I think I began writing because I enjoyed reading. I was always grateful that someone had taken the time to write the book I was reading,” said the author of over 20 books. Titles include Ambush at the Blue Licks, The Bloody Sevens, and The Long Hunter.

Lexington resident Terry Foody said it took her about three years of travel, research and interviews to complete The Cherokee and the Newsman: Kinsmen in Words. The book tells the true story of Sequoyah, inventor of the Cherokee written language, and his half-nephew, Henry Howard Gratz, editor of the Kentucky Gazette.

In addition to authoring two books, Foody is a certified clinical research coordinator. She is a registered nurse with a Master’s Degree in Nursing, having graduated from Niagara University, NY and the University of Kentucky. Foody has worked in community health in New York State and Kentucky, taught nursing at Kentucky State University, and currently runs her own speaking/consulting business. A native of Elmira, New York, her maternal line traces to Bourbon County.

In addition to meeting these authors, visitors to the Long Run Massacre can see various demonstrations of heritage skills such as spinning, weaving, fire starting, customs of the 18th century and blacksmithing, plus get a glimpse of militia life (as the militia were stationed at the fort) and a Native American campsite, experience an 18th-century cannon, and engage in lively conversation with the re-enactors themselves. The main re-enactment (battle between settlers and Natives) will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) always provide a special American flag ceremony prior to the battle re-enactment. Any author wishing to participate is welcome. Please contact us for more info.

The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat re-enactment, from 10:00 a.m. – 4 p.m., will be held at Red Orchard Park located at 704 Kentucky St. in Shelbyville. A modern food vendor will be on site. Admission cost for the event is $6 per adult, $3 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 3 and under. For more information please visit www.PaintedStoneSettlers.org or call 502-228-3746 or 502-487-0379.

From Painted Stone Settlers