Ryle’s list of returning starters includes senior linebacker who was among state leaders in tackles

By Matthew Dietz
NKyTribune sports reporter
Throughout the offseason, there has been a newspaper article posted in the Ryle football team’s weight room about the crushing 41-36 loss to Dixie Heights last November that eliminated the Raiders in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Ryle gave up more points than any game all season in that loss so the newspaper clipping hanging on the wall serves as motivation for a defense that returns multiple key pieces.
Leading that group of returning contributors is senior linebacker Gabe Savage, who ranked among the state leaders in tackles last season with 128 in 10 games. He’s looking forward to this week when teams are allowed to practice in full equipment and begin contact drills with 18 days remaining before the season begins.
“This year, we have actual time to prepare as a defense,” Savage said. “Last year, because of COVID, we weren’t able to be together as a team for very long, and we were not even able to practice as a whole defense until like three or four weeks before we played our first game.”
Savage will be entering his second season at middle linebacker, a position he moved to last year after playing on the defensive line as a sophomore.
After making only five tackles in last year’s season-opener, he hit double figures in seven of the next nine games. His best night came against Scott County when he made 21 tackles, 11 solo and 10 assisted.
Savage has the physicality to challenge offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage. He complements that by studying film with the coaching staff to learn an opponent’s tendencies in different situations.
“I’m able to know what the offense is bringing to the table every week, just from how hard I work before the games, not just during the game,” Savage said. “The coaching staff has taught us how to individually watch film and pick up on things and better the whole team.”
Ryle’s defense allowed more than 300 yards and 19.9 points per game in 2020, including 35 points in a loss at Beechwood and 28 in a loss at Scott County. Despite those numbers, Savage believes the team showed underlying signs of improvement that will translate into the upcoming campaign.
“I think our defense, as a whole, got better last year,” Savage said. “Our coaches, I thought, did a better job game planning going into each week and I thought our players were more committed. We gelled together, and I think were more productive.”
For most teams, returning a player as talented as the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Savage to anchor the defense would be enough for optimism, but the Raiders return several other key contributors from last season’s defensive unit.
Two senior defensive ends, Trey Fleek and T.J. Pierson, will return, as well as Savage’s linebacker counterpart, senior Jackson Belk, who made 83 tackles in 10 games. In the secondary, senior Nathan Yowan will be moving to strong safety to support junior defensive backs Lukas Colemire, Abram Cusick and Kaden Gardner.
With a nucleus of varsity experience on defense, the Raiders have several players who are stepping up as leaders for the younger players, including Savage, who made that a priority.
“A lot of us seniors, not just me, have taken up the mantle of being able to show the younger guys what’s expected,” he said.
Savage has started receiving interest from college teams, but his main focus on the upcoming season is the team’s success. He did set two personal goals. He’ll be striving to make 150 tackles and hopes that’s enough for him to earn all-state honors.
“I’ve had some college attention, but right now I’m just trying to stay focused on the season, especially as it’s coming closer,” he said. “I want to put my team first over my individual self and worry about that later.”