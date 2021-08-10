Registration is now open for Kentucky Education Summit scheduled for Nov. 1-2 in Louisville















By Audrie Lamb

Kentucky Teacher

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) opened its registration website for the 2021 Kentucky Education Summit, which is scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.

The statewide summit will focus on the future of K-12 education in the Commonwealth. Over two days, the event will pull in some of the nation’s top education reform leaders to help begin a discussion about how to build a stronger education system with high standards in Kentucky.

“I am excited to bring together such a stellar group of people and dedicate those two days to really rethinking what education needs to be for our students to be prepared for life after graduation,” said Jason E. Glass, Kentucky’s commissioner of education and chief learner. “We also will be hearing reports that are now being produced by the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education and the mental health roundtables being led by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. These key insights will help fill in the pieces about what our students and families feel is needed in education.”

Individuals interested in attending the 2021 Kentucky Education Summit may complete the registration form through Oct. 29. Registration is free and open to everyone.

Confirmed speakers include:

• Pedro Noguera, Ph.D., dean of the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education, and Rick Hess, Ph.D., director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute • Tony Wagner, Ph.D., senior research fellow at the Learning Policy Institute • Linda Darling-Hammond, Ed.D., Charles E. Ducommun Professor of Education Emeritus at the Stanford Graduate School of Education • Jacqueline Coleman, 58th lieutenant governor of Kentucky and secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet • Jason E. Glass, Ed.D., Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner, Kentucky Department of Education • Lu Young, Ed.D., chair, Kentucky Board of Education • Aaron Thompson, Ph.D., president, Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education

Additional speakers will be announced at a later date.

For questions about the 2021 Education Summit, email Donna Melton at donna.melton@education.ky.gov.

This story first appeared in Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education.