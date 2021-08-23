PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport to require proof of COVID vaccination for its concerts















AEG, the parent company of the new PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, has announced that it will require proof of vaccination at all its venues across the United States.

The Newport venue is scheduled to open at the end of the month. The Sunday, Aug. 29 show is Kesha with Betty Who.

AEG announced on Twitter that “AEG Presents will require proof of full vaccination for concertgoers and event staff at all of our venues and festivals. The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than October 1, 2021.”

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation also tweeted: “This policy will be in effect starting with our first show, on August 29th.”

AEG’s updated policy states that the reason the vaccination requirement isn’t going into effect until Oct. 1 is to give everyone the opportunity to become fully vaccinated.

“This gives everyone seven weeks from our announcement to be past the date where they are considered ‘fully vaccinated’ (two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks past a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine) when the policy goes into effect.”

Between now and Oct. 1, concertgoers will be required to provide proof of vaccination – either a physical or digital copy of the COVID-19 vaccination record card or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the event.

For those unwilling to get vaccinated, AEG says it will have an update on limited refund availability, guided by local regulations, closer to Oct. 1.

Shows include:

Sunday, August 29 Kesha with Betty Who

Thursday, September 2 Lady A with Carly Pierce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts

Friday, September 3 Theory of a Dead Man

Saturday, September 4 Atreyu with Nonpoint, Tetrarch, and Another Day Dawns

Friday, September 10 A Day to Remember with The Ghost Inside, and The Devil Wears Prada

Tuesday, September 14 The Avett Brothers

Saturday, September 18 Bleachers with Claud

Monday, September 20 The Killers (on sale Friday, August 6)

Tuesday, September 21 Taking Back Sunday

Wednesday, September 22 Faith No More with F***ed Up

Thursday, September 23 Yung Bleu with Ann Marie

**Friday, September 24 Faith Community Pharmacy Presents Celebrate! FCP Live

Saturday, September 25 Jelly Roll

Thursday, September 30 Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver

City of Newport

