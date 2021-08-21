Prep Football Roundup: Cincinnati Elder hands CovCath first season-opening loss since 2016















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic was limited to 177 total yards and one touchdown in a 28-6 loss at Cincinnati Elder on Friday. It was the Colonels’ first loss in a season opener and first loss to an out-of-state opponent since 2016.

Elder quarterback Ben Hambleton completed 18 of 23 passes for 239 yards to account for most of his team’s 358 total. One of his passes went to Drew Ramsey, who raced 98 yards for a touchdown. Ramsey also scored on a pair of short runs for the Panthers.

CovCath scored its only touchdown late in the third quarter when running back Reid Hummel caught a 5-yard pass from quarterback Adam Holtz. Hummel was the Colonels’ offensive leader with 68 yards rushing on seven carries and 25 yards on three pass receptions.

Holtz, a first-year starter, completed 7 of 17 passes for 91 yards with most of it coming on a 58-yard pass to Preston Agee. He had three of his passes intercepted.

Three local teams scored 40 points or more and three held their opponent scoreless to start the season with a win. Dixie Heights did both in a 42-0 win over with Lloyd.

Joe Wynn got his first win as Mason County’s head coach against a Newport team he coached the last three seasons by a score of 16-7. Newport took a 7-6 in the first quarter, but didn’t get much done offensively after that.

Conner got a pair of touchdowns from both Alex Castrucci and Alijah Thompson in a 35-12 win over Lexington Lafayette. Those two players had a combined rushing total of 292 yards for the Cougars, who have now opened the season with a win for seven straight years.

High school football scores

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Conner 35, Lexington Lafayette 12

Cincinnati Elder 28, Covington Catholic 6

Brossart 28, Dayton 0

Russell 19, Boone County 6

Campbell County 21, Newport Central Catholic 0

Cooper 30, George Rogers Clark 3

Holmes 44, Grant County 24

Holy Cross 43, Bellevue 6

Dixie Heights 42, Lloyd 0

Ludlow 21, Bracken County 13

Mason County 16, Newport 7

Lexington Catholic 24, Ryle 21

Scott 31, Walton-Verona 13

Oldham County 35, Simon Kenton 29

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Beechwood at Louisville Fairdale, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands vs. Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University, 5 p.m.