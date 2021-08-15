Point/Arc names Laura Gentry Social Communication Instructor for Zembrodt Education Center















Laura Gentry has been named Social Communication Instructor for The Point/Arc Zembrodt Education Center.

In making the announcement, Brandon Releford, The ZEC’s Director of Education has hired his former mentor.

“I worked in her classroom while I was an undergraduate,” Releford said, “and I reached out to Laura for this position. I just felt like it was the perfect fit with her education and experience.”

The 63-year-old Gentry has been a Special Education Middle School teacher for close to 30 years in Northern Kentucky.

“When Brandon called me,” she said, “I thought joining The Point/Arc’s ZEC would be a tremendous opportunity not only for me to grow, but to help the ZEC expand and reach more people.”

The Western Hills resident will be working – and teaching – individuals and small groups from school age to adults, she said.

“I’ll be teaching social skills, hygiene, how to properly meet and greet people as well as helping them function in the community,” said the University of Cincinnati graduate who earned her MA in Education at Northern Kentucky University.

Gentry says she’ll involve her students in both social and leisure-time activities.

“My biggest challenge,” said the Seton High School alum, “will be to identify, monitor and, of course, report on student goals as well as their achievements.”

The ZEC will open its doors for the 2021-22 instructional year, Thursday, August 26th. This will be the ZEC’s first full year of instruction. It was closed a year-ago because of the pandemic.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

The Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Education Center – founded in 2019 – allows The Point/Arc to consolidate all five educational programs under one roof and to double the amount of individuals served.

“We strive to help all our individuals become contributing members of our community,” said Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc. “With guidance and support, our individual’s talents are reinforced while shaping their future and preparing them for a life filled with independence, pride and confidence as they live their life and explore their dreams,” she said. “The Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Education Center allows us to continue on this mission and more than double the amount of individuals we currently serve.”

From The Point/Arc