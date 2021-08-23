Our Rich History: Mother of God celebrates 150th anniversary of dedication of its magnificent church















By Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD

Special to NKyTribune

In September 1871 — 150 years ago – Mother of God Parish in Covington, Kentucky dedicated its second (and present) church building. Ulysses S. Grant was president of the United States, the Most Rev. Augustus Toebbe was the new Bishop of Covington, the Roebling suspension bridge was barely five years old, and the heartbreak of the Civil War still haunted the people of Covington. Thirty years earlier, in 1841, German immigrants established “Mutter Gottes Gemeinde” (“Mother of God Parish”).

Already, on September 9, 1871, the Cincinnati Daily Gazette proclaimed the new Mother of God Church a “magnificent edifice.” Designed by the Cincinnati architectural firm of Walter and Stewart (William Walter and William Stewart), the new church building was a prime example of Italian Renaissance Revival architecture.

The new edifice was meant to impress.

Twin 200-foot bell towers and a 150-foot-tall dome soared over the city. In fact, the bell towers remained the tallest structures in the city for almost a century. Paintings of the four evangelists — Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John — still adorn the pendentives of the dome in the church’s interior. Their artist, Wilhelm Lamprecht (1838-1922), became internationally famous, completing art works in 300 churches in the United States and Canada before returning to his homeland of Germany.

In 1872 Swiss artist Melchior Paul von Deschwanden painted the church’s exquisite Stations of the Church.

Further embellishment of the church’s interior came in 1890-91, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the parish’s founding. At that time, the parish commissioned a number of well-known artists and artisans to complete the church’s interior. They included Johann Schmitt, Wenceslaus Thien, the Schroeder brothers (Frederick and Henry), and Louis Kreyenhagen.

The church’s stained-glass windows were imported from the firm of Mayer and Company in Munich, Germany, in the late 1800s and the early 1900s. Mayer and Company evolved from the Royal Institute for Glass Painting, which was created to preserve and resurrect the largely lost medieval art of stained-glassmaking. This firm, still in business, became well known throughout the world for what has been called “Munich-style stained glass.”

In celebration of 150 years of this magnificent church building, the parish will be premiering a 22-minute documentary on the art and architecture of Mother of God Church. Featuring astounding video and drone footage, the documentary will be available for free viewing on the parish’s website after the 150th anniversary event.

The parish anniversary event will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills. The festivities will include a hot buffet, a cash bar, the documentary premiere, and two other anniversaries: Rev. Michael Comer’s 40th Anniversary of Ordination to the Priesthood, and Deacon Tom Dushney’s 40th anniversary of Ordination to the Diaconate.

Reservations are required. The cost is $25 per adult and $10 per child (12 and under). Reservations can be made at the Mother of God Church office (119 West 6th St., Covington, KY) or by calling Carol Fausz at 859-341-1823.

