Northern Kentucky University preparing for return to classes Aug. 23; freshman move-in set for Aug. 19















Northern Kentucky University celebrates a return to a vibrant campus and a normal back-to-school experience for the first time since 2019. The new school year kicks off with Freshman Move-In Day on Aug. 19 and the first day of classes on Aug. 23.

“Some of our students have not been on campus for more than a year. The good news is that we are excited to be back this fall, with in-person classes, activities and more,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “We have missed the energy our students bring when they are together, and we are excited to welcome them back to campus.”

NKU is expanding one of the biggest traditions across campus, Victorfest. The annual welcome week events are filled with shared experiences for students, including a giant festival to encourage student involvement, Paint Wars and a Day of Service. New this year is Victor’s Voyage—where the Student Union transforms into a Vegas-style casino with table games and bingo.

“We are doing all that we can to hold fun, in-person activities again. That requires the campus community to increase our vaccination rates and wear masks indoors for the time being,” said new Provost Matt Cecil. “We understand the return of wearing masks is something that no one wants to deal with, but this ensures a vibrant and safer return to campus.”

NKU is also making it easier than ever for learners to get vaccinated. The university’s Health, Counseling and Student Wellness will hold campus community vaccine clinics on Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 30. There will also be weekly Vaccination Thursday clinics held in the Student Union in August and September.

“Nearly half of our learners are the first in their families to go to college. Often this is also the first time living in a new city and on their own,” said Dr. Eddie Howard, Vice President for Student Affairs. “We are doing all in power to help alleviate stress and anxiety before classes, so we put together a few reminders before returning to campus.

Back-to-School Checklist

• Have Mask Ready: Facial coverings are required indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated. NKU is providing reusable and disposable masks at various locations for all students, faculty and staff. • Books: Every undergraduate student will receive a $250 voucher to use at the NKU bookstore during the fall 2021 semester. Students can spend up to $250 to help pay for books and educational supplies. • Parking Permits/Meal Plans: Students have the option to purchase a parking permit and meal plan that fits their schedule.

Get Involved: NKU offers more than 250 student organizations. Learn more about all of them on myEngagement. • FUEL NKU: Free fresh and non-perishable food and toiletries are available for any student. Open market shopping and appointments are available. • Health, Counseling & Student Wellness: NKU remains a source of community and support for our students. Mental and physical health services are available. Contact HCSW at (859) 572-5650 or visit inside.nku.edu/hcsw.

NKU’s COVID-19 Preparedness Team will closely monitor new health guidelines, and the university will be ready to adjust as needed to ensure the health and safety of the campus community.

For more information about NKU’s welcome week events, visit inside.nku.edu.