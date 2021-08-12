Northern Kentucky University Athletics to offer complimentary admission to fall 2021 sports















The 2021 fall season is nearly upon us and the Northern Kentucky University Department of Athletics is excited to welcome its student-athletes back to campus and fans to its home events. Norse Athletics is proud to announce that complimentary admission will be provided to its fall sports home contests this year, which includes men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

“Highland Heights and the Northern Kentucky region have built a community around this university and our athletic teams,” said Ken Bothof, director of athletics. “Norse Nation rallied last season by watching contests on ESPN’s digital platforms, engaging on social media and providing increased financial backing through the Go Norse Fund. We are incredibly grateful of this support and, now that we have the opportunity to welcome fans back to home events on campus, we are delighted to provide free access to nearly 30 home fall contests.”

Both Northern Kentucky men’s and women’s soccer are coming off of Horizon League Regular-Season Championships and runner-up performances in the respective league tournaments. Daniel Bermingham and Mimi Stines are each the reining Horizon League Goalkeepers of the year, while Stines was also tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year. Volleyball enters the 2021 campaign after reaching its seventh-consecutive league tournament semifinals, serving as the only Horizon League volleyball program to reach the semifinals in each of the last six seasons.

Home Schedule of Complimentary Events:

August

14 – Men’s Soccer vs. Georgetown College (Exhibition) – 7 p.m.

16 – Women’s Soccer vs. Thomas More (Exhibition) – 7 p.m.

19 – Women’s Soccer vs. Cincinnati – 7 p.m.

20 – Men’s Soccer vs. Kentucky (Exhibition) – 7 p.m.

22 – Women’s Soccer vs. Eastern Kentucky – 7 p.m.

28 – Men’s Soccer vs. Centre College – 7 p.m.

September

5 – Women’s Soccer vs. Evansville – 1 p.m.

7 – Men’s Soccer vs. VMI – 1 p.m.

11 – Men’s Soccer vs. Robert Morris – 7 p.m.

16 – Women’s Soccer vs. Detroit Mercy – 7 p.m.

25 – Men’s Soccer vs. Wright State – 7 p.m.

26 – Women’s Soccer vs. Cleveland State – 1 p.m.

October

5 – Men’s Soccer vs. East Tennessee State – Noon

5 – Volleyball vs. Robert Morris – 6 p.m.

7 – Women’s Soccer vs. Purdue Fort Wayne – 7 p.m.

8 – Volleyball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne – 6 p.m.

9 – Volleyball vs. IUPUI – 4 p.m.

9 – Men’s Soccer vs. Detroit Mercy – 7 p.m.

13 – Men’s Soccer vs. IUPUI – 7 p.m.

14 – Women’s Soccer vs. Oakland – 7 p.m.

15 – Volleyball vs. Oakland – 6 p.m.

16 – Volleyball vs. Cleveland State – 4 p.m.

22 – Volleyball vs. Wright State – 6 p.m.

23 – Women’s Soccer vs. Green Bay – 1 p.m.

28 – Volleyball vs. Milwaukee – 6 p.m.

29 – Volleyball vs. Green Bay – 6 p.m.

31 – Volleyball vs. UIC – 2 p.m.

November

3 – Men’s Soccer vs. Oakland – 2 p.m.

NKU Athletics