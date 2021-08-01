Northern Kentuckians among Governor Andy Beshear’s latest board, commission appointments















Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

Gov. Beshear has appointed the Honorable Kimberly Geoghegan to the vacancy in the office of District Judge, Division 1, for the 8th Judicial District of Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear has appointed the Honorable Robert Vincent Jennings of Richmond to the vacancy in the office of District Judge, Division 2, for the 25th Judicial District of Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Jerry Abramson as a member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

• Jerry Abramson of Louisville is the Executive in Residence at Spalding University. He replaces Matthew Barzun, who has resigned. Abramson shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Jan. 13, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Elaine Walker as a member of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Colby Birkes.

• Elaine Walker of Bowling Green is retired. She replaces Doris Thomas who has resigned. Walker shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026. • Colby Birkes of Winchester is a law student. Birkes shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Lynn Hampton as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kentucky Retirement Systems.

• Lynn Hampton of Windy Hills is an aviation consultant at Lynn Hampton Associates. She replaces David Harris, who has resigned. Hampton shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 17, 2022.

Gov. Beshear has reappointed Damon Preston as a member of the Kentucky Public Advocacy Commission as the Public Advocate.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Doris Sarr as a member of the Commission on Human Rights.

• Doris Sarr of Murray is a consultant and professional grant writer. She replaces Timothy Wayne Thomas, who is deceased. Sarr shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 12, 2023.

Gov Beshear has appointed Tony Colyer, Frederick Higdon and M. Melinda Karns as members of the Board of Tax Appeals.

• Tony Colyer of Louisville is an attorney at Colyer Law Firm, PLLC. Colyer shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2023. • Frederick Higdon of Lebanon is an attorney and CPA at Spragens & Higdon. Mr. Higdon shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2024. Higdon has been appointed as Chairperson of the Board of Tax Appeals. • M. Melinda Karns of Lexington is a CPA at Blue and Co. Karns shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025. Gov. Beshear has appointed Michael Plummer, James Dale Sights and Joe Childers as members of The Board of Claims. • Michael Plummer of Fort Mitchell is an attorney at Michael E. Plummer & Associates. Plummer shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2023. • Dale Sights of Henderson is an executive at Henderson Addiction Recovery, LLC. Sights shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2024. • Joe Childers of Lexington is an attorney at Joe F. Childers & Associates. Mr. Childers shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025. Childers has been appointed as Chairperson of The Board of Claims.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Loren VanDyke Wolff as a member of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors.

• Loren VanDyke Wolff is an attorney. She replaces Bart Porter, whose term has expired. Wolff shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has reappointed Lynn Florence as a member of the Kentucky Statewide Council for Vocational Rehabilitation.

• Lynn Florence of Louisville is a Kentucky Business Enterprises vendor. Florence shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2023. Gov. Beshear has appointed Darrin McCauley as a member of the School Facilities Construction Commission. • Darrin McCauley of Louisville is a corporate lender and banker at Old National Bank. He replaces Erik Hermes who has resigned. McCauley shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2022.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Brian Mackey as a Member of the Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission, representing the 4th Fish and Wildlife District, effective August 14, 2021.

• Brian Mackey of Sonora is a farmer at Dixie Stock Farm. He replaces Kenny Knott, whose term has expired. Mackey shall serve for a term expiring August 13, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Valerie Smothers as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Cheryl Turner and Shari Thompson.

• Valerie Smothers of Benton is the owner of Palpation Prep School of Massage. She replaces Marilyn Gossett, whose term has expired. Smothers shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2024. • Cheryl Turner of La Grange is a licensed massage therapist at Massage Envy. Turner shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2024. • Shari Thompson of Frankfort is the studio owner and yoga teacher at My Old Kentucky Om. Thompson shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Deirdre Cummings as a member of the Early Childhood Advisory Council. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Jason Glass, Jaesook Gilbert, Kim Fithian and Paula Goff.

• Deirdre Cummings of Louisville is a lawyer, therapist, author and CEO of Abi, LLC. She replaces Joshua Cramer, who has resigned. Cummings shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2024. • Jason Glass of Frankfort is the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education. Commissioner Glass will serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025. • Jaesook Gilbert of Hebron is a professor at Northern Kentucky University. Gilbert shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025. • Kim Fithian of Prospect is the director of Head Start at the Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative. Fithian shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025. • Paula Goff of Lexington is a program administrator at the University of Kentucky. Goff shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Robin Gabbard, Janie Campbell and Fitz Steele as members of the Hazard Community and Technical College Nominating Commission.

• Robin Gabbard of Gays Creek is Chief Operating Officer of LKLP Community Action. She replaces Tim Cody, whose term has expired. Gabbard shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2024. • Janie Campbell of Jeff is a teacher at East Perry Elementary School. She replaces Rodney Hall, whose term has expired. Campbell shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2024. • Fitz Steele of Hazard is a purchasing agent for Perry County Fiscal Court. He replaces Matt Mathis, whose term has expired. Steele shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Melissa Bentley as a member of the Board of Nursing.

• Melissa Bentley of Vanceburg is a registered nurse and regulatory risk manager for Campbellsville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She replaces Robyn Wilcher, whose term has expired. Bentley shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Lacy Rice as a member of the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission.

• Lacy Rice of Radcliff is the President and Executive Director at Rice FAME Group, Inc. He replaces Cordelia Harbut, who has resigned. Rice shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Feb. 1, 2022.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Cara Stewart as a member of the State Labor Relations Board.

• Cara Stewart of Covington is the director of policy and advocacy at Kentucky Voices for Health. She replaces Jeffery Smith, whose term has expired. Stewart shall serve for a term expiring April 24, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Glenn Ridley as a member of the Governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee.

• Glenn Ridley of Henderson is retired. She replaces Elaine Walker, who has resigned. Ridley shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 14, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Stephanie Taylor, Mark Cook and Michael Kleinert as members of the State Board of Physical Therapy.

• Stephanie Taylor of Madisonville is a professor and physical therapist assistant. She replaces Tom Pennington whose term has expired. Taylor shall serve for a term expiring April 30, 2025. • Mark Cook of Covington is a physical therapist assistant at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. He replaces Christopher Pyles, whose term has expired. Cook shall serve for a term expiring April 30, 2025. • Michael Kleinert of Louisville is an attorney at Stites and Harbison, PLLC. He replaces William Brown, whose term has expired. Kleinert shall serve for a term expiring April 30, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Jenny Collins as a member of the Kentucky Arts Council.

• Jenny Collins of Millstone is a teacher at Jenkins Independent Schools. She replaces Josephine Richardson, who has resigned. Collins shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending on Nov. 18, 2024.