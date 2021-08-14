NKY’s legislative caucus hosted a farewell reception for departing Chamber vice president Kristin Baldwin















Members of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus honored Kristin Baldwin this week for her service to the region as the Vice-President of Government Affairs for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Kristin is leaving the area because of a transfer of her husband.

She was presented with two resolutions, one from the State Senate and one from the State House, honoring her for her service to the region.

“We did not want her to go without her knowing how much we appreciate her being a fierce advocate for the Northern Kentucky Region in the Kentucky General Assembly the past several years,” said Caucus Chairman, State Sen. John Schickel.

“As chairman of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation, I cannot say enough about how helpful Kristin has been in promoting the needs of our region,” State Rep. Sal Santoro said.

The mission of the NKY Chamber of Commerce is to promote and support the development of strong businesses and a vibrant economy in the Northern Kentucky region through leadership and advocacy, resulting in a better quality of life for all.

It’s vision is to be the premier membership organization driving Northern Kentucky’s pursuit to be a world-class region in which to start, develop and grow thriving businesses.

Toward the end, Kristin Baldwin has played a fundamental role in the economic growth and development of the region.

The farewell reception was held at the Grandview Tavern in Fort Mitchell.

The Northern Kentucky legislative caucus is a non-partisan organization that promotes the best interests of the Northern Kentucky region. The caucus includes 17 legislative members from the State Senate and State House, including Senator John Schickel and Representative Sal Santoro. See all members here.

For more information on the NKY Chamber of Commerce, click here.