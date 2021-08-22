NKY Chamber, Tri-ED to host webinar addressing vaccines and what employers need to know















On Tuesday, August 24, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED will host the webinar, “NKY Vaccination Rates: Implications for Employers,” addressing COVID-19 vaccines, and what employers need to know.

The virtual event, which will run from 1-2 p.m., will feature a panel of experts addressing the array of challenges employers are facing and providing updates on mandates, masking, testing, quarantining, implications of business travel and best practices for incentivizing employees to get vaccinated. Allyson Cook, President and CEO of Erigo Employer Solutions, will moderate the panel.

Featured panelists will include attorneys Rob Hudson of Frost Brown Todd and Theresa Nelson of Graydon, along with Tim Schroeder, Chairman and CEO of CTI and Steve Divine, Interim Director with the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and as the Delta variant spreads, it’s imperative our employers know the facts and their options,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO. “Businesses are facing a lot of questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations and by offering access to these panelists we hope we can help them find the answers.”

NKY Tri-ED President and CEO Lee Crume agrees that providing access to information from experts like those on the panel is vital to helping businesses make the best decisions for their employees and the bottom line.

“We need to increase our vaccination rates in Northern Kentucky and this webinar is an opportunity for our companies to hear from the experts about their options – ranging from incentive programs to mandates,” said Crume. “CTI will also provide important information on the COVID-19 vaccine trial process, so employers are armed with the information they need to answer their employees’ questions.”

“NKY Vaccination Rates: Implications for Employers” is free to attend, but registration is required. For additional information, and to register, visit www.nkychamber.com. The webinar is sponsored by Erigo Employer Solutions.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce