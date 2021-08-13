NKU rebranding its business college the Haile College of Business, creating ‘incredible new energy’















Northern Kentucky University will rebrand its Haile/US Bank College of Business the Haile College of Business.

The change follows suit with the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation amending ‘US Bank’ earlier this year.

In 2008, the Foundation gifted NKU $15 million, stating that “our investment in the College of Business is an investment in the future of our region.” It was the university’s most significant gift at the time.

The commitment provided the college with sustainable revenue for the continuation and growth of innovative programs, the development of new and relevant educational support activities and improved brand awareness of the college’s dedication to excellence in teaching, research, and service for the betterment of students and the business community.

“By simplifying and modernizing our name, while still paying homage to our heritage, we have the opportunity to create an incredible new energy for the Haile College of Business,” said Dean Hassan HassabElnaby.

Along with the rebranding this fall, the Haile College of Business is introducing the Eva G. & Oakley Farris Leadership Academy, a year-long program where students accelerate the development of their leadership and talents.

The college will also open the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence that connects the campus community with members from the transportation and logistics industries, governmental agencies, community groups and affiliated agencies.

To learn more about NKU’s undergraduate and graduate business offerings, visit its website.