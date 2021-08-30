Newport officials announce rules for Sept. 5 fireworks; traffic, attendance regulations















On Sunday September 5th, the City of Newport will participate in the largest celebration of the year along with Cincinnati and Covington — the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on the river.

Such a large event requires some regulations, such as:



• DO NOT bring any beverages or ALCOHOL of any type into the venue. (Parents with infants may bring water, milk, or other simulated milk products).



• DO NOT bring any coolers, grills, tents, large umbrellas, or large chairs.

• DO NOT bring any roller skates, rollerblades, scooters, motorized vehicles, or bicycles.

• DO NOT bring any type of PETS.

• DO NOT Park your vehicle illegally, or anywhere you would not park any other given time. (Such as: expressways, medians, road shoulders, entrance ramps, exit ramps, roadway, or no parking zones).

• DO NOT bring or fly any drones, remote controlled electronics, or any other flying objects.

• DO NOT bring any laser pointers or other light-emitting devices.

• NO SOLICITING north of 4th Street without a ‘Special Riverfest Vendors License’ issued specifically for the event.



• Plan which side of the river you want to be on prior to 6 p.m.; which is when most of the road and bridge closures begin. Pedestrian traffic closes at 7:30 p.m. on the Taylor Southgate Bridge. The Purple Pedestrian Bridge is currently closed to pedestrian traffic at the Ohio boarder.



• Allow yourself plenty of time to arrive early, due to limited parking and road closures.

• Plan for long delays when leaving the event, due to a large amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.



• Dress appropriately for the weather.

• Small children should consider wearing hearing protection.

TRAFFIC AND STREET CLOSURES

Riverboat Row: Closes at 8 a.m.



Columbia Street (North of 4th St) Closes at 8 a.m.



Purple People Bridge Closed in Ohio



Purple People Bridge- ‘Pagan’s Path’ Closed in Ohio



Taylor Southgate Bridge (Vehicular) Closes at 6 p.m.



Taylor Southgate Bridge (Pedestrians) Closes at 7:30 p.m.



Monmouth Street (3rd Street to 11th Street) Closes at 7:30 p.m.

*NO PARKING ON MONMOUTH ST

Dave Cowens Drive Closes at 7:30 p.m.



I-471 Ramps to Route 8 (Exit 5) Closes at 7:30 p.m.

*Both NORTH and SOUTH



10th Street between Saratoga and York Closes at 7:30 p.m.

4th Street Bridge Closes at 8:30 p.m.



All Other I-471 Ramps Closes at 8:30 p.m.



Licking Pike (Route 9) North at Aspen Drive Closes at 9 p.m.



I-471 North will remain open during the event, unless the safety of motorist determines it needs to be closed.



When leaving the City of Newport



• All traffic leaving the event will be routed to I-471 or I-275. If you are directed to a route you are not wanting to take, please continue on the route as instructed. Once on the interstate, you can simply take any exit to get turned around if needed. Due to street closures and a large amount of traffic, the direct route to your destination may not be available. Both Interstates will take you anywhere in the TRI-STATE area. Please TURN OFF YOUR GPS while not on the interstate.



• At approximately 9 p.m., Monmouth Street will re-open and change to a one-way street going south to send all traffic to I-471.

• All traffic west of York Street will be directed south to 12th Street. 12th Street will be a one-way street going west to send all traffic to I-275.

• After the event, the NKU buses will stage on Dave Cowens (Route 8) entrance ramp to I-471 South for everyone that arrived on the buses.



• All traffic near Dave Cowens (Route 8) after the event will be sent to I-471 North or South.

• All traffic leaving the event area going south on Columbia St. (Traffic from Riverboat Row & Levee Garage) will have to make a right on W. 3rd St as follows: Right turn will take you around the 4th St. Round-a-bout and will be directed toward Wilder (AA Highway & I-275 East or West).

• Once Covington Police open their side of the 4th St Bridge, traffic will then be allowed to travel west through Covington to I-75 North or South.

