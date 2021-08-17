Newport Independent Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic to student August 20















As students, teachers and staff prepare for the start of a new school year, The Newport Independent Schools will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to students on Aug. 20.

The vaccination clinic will be held in conjunction with Wild Health – a Lexington-based healthcare consulting firm – from to 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Newport High School, 900 E. 9th St. Appointments are not necessary.

“We are always working to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students, teachers and staff,” said Jennifer Stewart, Director of Pupil & Student Services for the Newport Independent Schools. “With the current rise in COVID cases it is vitally important that our students have access to the vaccination.”

Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts stressed the importance of the vaccine.

“I encourage our students and community to register for the vaccine,” Superintendent Watts said. “It’s important for us to have as many people vaccinated as possible. This will increase our ability to keep our students in school for the entire school year. “

Citing the alarming rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations attributed to the Delta variant of the virus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an executive order requiring teachers, students, staff and visitors to wear a mask while indoors at all public and private schools.

“We are to the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated and face this Delta variant,” Gov. Beshear said in a statement. “There is no other option. This is absolutely what we have to do.”

From Newport Independent Schools