New PromoWest Pavillion at OVATION adds The Killers to growing lineup of shows, starting Aug. 29















PromoWest Productions has added The Killers on September 20 to their inaugural lineup at the new PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION. The lineup also includes Kesha, The Avett Brothers, A Day to Remember, and more.

The Killers show tickets are now on sale, along with tickets for all other shows.

“OVATION is jamming! From rock, to rap, to country, we have a little of everything for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome fans to our brand-new venue. The Killers is like the cherry on top of a great, diverse roster of artists for us,” says Scott Stienecker, PromoWest Productions and AEG Presents Regional Vice President and CEO.

The diverse lineup includes the below:

Sunday, August 29 Kesha with Betty Who

Thursday, September 2 Lady A with Carly Pierce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts

Friday, September 3 Theory of a Dead Man

Saturday, September 4 Atreyu with Nonpoint, Tetrarch, and Another Day Dawns

Friday, September 10 A Day to Remember with The Ghost Inside, and The Devil Wears Prada

Tuesday, September 14 The Avett Brothers

Saturday, September 18 Bleachers with Claud

Monday, September 20 The Killers (on sale Friday, August 6)

Tuesday, September 21 Taking Back Sunday

Wednesday, September 22 Faith No More with F***ed Up

Thursday, September 23 Yung Bleu with Ann Marie

**Friday, September 24 Faith Community Pharmacy Presents Celebrate! FCP Live

Saturday, September 25 Jelly Roll

Thursday, September 30 Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver

Friday, October 1 Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome with Hirie

**Saturday, October 2 SCPA Fundraising Concert Ft Liverpool Legends

Wednesday, October 6 The Struts

Friday, October 8 Polo G

**Saturday, October 9 2021 Life Learning Center Gala Roast

Tuesday, October 12 Angels & Airwaves with Bad Suns

Thursday, October 14 Russ

Friday, October 15 Kip Moore with Triston Marez

Saturday, October 23 Bianca Del Rio

Saturday, November 20 Chevelle

Saturday, November 27 Starset with The Word Alive and All Good Things

**Saturday, December 4 #Dangerous Presented by Damascus

Sunday, December 5 Chvrches with Donna Missal

Friday, December 10 Jordan Davis with Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter

For complete show details visit www.ovationpavilion.com

PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION is the third indoor/outdoor concert venue in America. Modeled after its predecessors – EXPRESS LIVE! in Columbus, Ohio, and Stage AE in Pittsburgh – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION features state-of-the-art lighting, acoustical systems, and an innovative reversible, movable stage. Structurally, it’s divided into three independent concert spaces: indoor music hall, indoor club, and an outdoor amphitheater.

Once open, PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION will average over 150 events each year and will offer a variety of music from some of the biggest names in rock, folk, blues, jazz, metal, country, classic rock, alternative rock, and everything in between. The groundbreaking design will accommodate indoor audiences of up to 2,700 and an outdoor capacity of up to 7,000 summer concertgoers.

The industrial architecture and unique rock & roll ambiance are ideal for creating a high-energy atmosphere for parties, meetings, and receptions. At the same time, the spacious multi-level facility has the unique ability to transform into the perfect host of even the most formal events– from galas to weddings to a trade show or general session, our venue fits the bill.

The facility’s flexible layout can accommodate indoor and outdoor events. OVATION’s versatility allows for a variety of capacity options anywhere from 100 people to 7,000. With some of the best in the business on the OVATION team, our event standards are bar-none.

Each and every event client can expect the finest in production with the ability to utilize our experienced event staff at every turn. Contact abby@promowestlive.com or click here.