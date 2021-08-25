New Kentucky Southern Social bourbon weekend experience set for Omni Louisville Hotel Sept. 16-18















By Nicole Childress

Building Kentucky

Curious bourbon fans and collectors will love a new bourbon experience planned this September at the Omni Louisville Hotel.

The inaugural Kentucky Southern Social event Sept. 16-18 is an immersive three-day experience featuring bourbon celebrity-hosted dinners and tastings, entertainment and a live auction of rare bourbon and whiskey.

The Omni Louisville Hotel has carefully crafted the weekend with dinners and parties featuring the biggest names in bourbon.

Highlights include a three-course dinner with Brown-Forman’s master distiller Chris Morris; a private speakeasy dinner with Kaveh Zamanian, founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery; a cocktail hour with Joe Dininger of Angel’s Envy; and horse racing with Elizabeth McCall of Woodford Reserve.

In addition to special guests, the auction will feature vintage, rare and hard-to-find bourbons such as the first release of Peerless Double Oaked Bourbon, a complete collection of all Old Forester Birthday Bourbon releases, the Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition plus various releases of King of Kentucky, Pappy Van Winkle, Sazerac, Blanton’s, Kentucky Owl and pre-Prohibition bottles. See the full auction list at kentuckysouthernsocial.com.

Guests will be able to choose which events they would like to attend. To participate, guests will first select one of the various two-night room packages offered. Each package includes a two-night stay, early check-in, late check-out, breakfast for two and a special bourbon amenity. Guests may then select to purchase tickets to special events. All packages include access to the auction.

Room packages and event tickets can be purchased at kentuckysouthernsocial.com.

Event Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 16

• Old Forester 150th Anniversary Dinner with Casey Gray, Brown-Forman Ambassador

• Double Oaked Fireside Cocktail & Tales with Corky Taylor, 4th Generation Peerless Family

Friday, Sept. 17

• King of Kentucky Dinner with Chris Morris, Master Distiller of Brown-Forman

• Rabbit Hole Speakeasy Dinner with Kaveh Zamanian, Founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery

• Angel’s Envy Cocktail Hour and Bottle Engraving with Joe Dininger, Angel’s Envy

• Live Bourbon Auction

Saturday, Sept. 18

• Woodford Reserve & Horse Racing at Louisville Thoroughbred Society with Elizabeth McCall, Assistant Master Distiller of Woodford Reserve

For more information or to buy tickets, visit kentuckysouthernsocial.com.