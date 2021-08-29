New degree at UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment focus on financial literacy















By Jordan Sticker

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is offering a new degree to help students and Kentuckians make better financial decisions.

The consumer economics and family financial counseling undergraduate degree will provide students the skills to help families and individuals make sound economic and financial decisions.

Students in the UK Department of Family Sciences program receive an education that allows them to pursue careers in financial counseling, financial planning, organizational financial management, employee benefits and property management, among others.

“Program graduates will have a clear understanding of consumer issues enabling them to pursue careers in advocating for and protecting consumer interests,” said Bruce Ross, UK assistant professor and program director.

The program provides hands-on experiential learning through both internship and service-learning opportunities. It includes four undergraduate tracks: consumer economics, policy, and advocacy; financial counseling and advising; financial and business analysis; and personal finance.

The new degree program is registered with the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education®, signifying that it meets the highest standard of excellence in the field of financial counseling and education. It also means that post-graduation, students may apply and earn a certification as an Accredited Financial Counselor®.

“Ultimately, this is a helping profession, and graduates of the program will be able to not only help others become more financially secure and independent through their careers, but also be capable of making informed financial decisions for themselves,” Ross said. “The need for this major grew out of the impact of the Great Recession and the protracted period of economic growth that followed as many struggled with their finances. Now, it is even more necessary as individuals, couples and families across Kentucky and the United States struggle even more from the economic impact of the pandemic.”

Those interested in learning more about the consumer economics and family financial counseling degree can visit https://fam.ca.uky.edu/CEF.