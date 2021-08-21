More than 18,000 Kentuckians to receive industry-specific training through Bluegrass State Skills Corp.















Gov. Andy Beshear this week highlighted progress in the commonwealth’s mission of maintaining, developing and retaining its world-class workforce, further bolstering Kentucky’s surging economy.

The Governor announced nearly 18,300 Kentuckians are expected to receive skills training thanks to support provided through the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC), a group attached to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that helps private-sector businesses establish industry-specific training programs.

“We have a world-class workforce here in Kentucky, and we are working hard to ensure the Bluegrass State develops and retains highly skilled workers for generations to come,” said Gov. Beshear. “To sustain our tremendous economic momentum, it’s crucial we look to connect Kentuckians with skills training opportunities at every turn. Equipping our residents with the tools they need to thrive is a core tenet of our mission to build a better Kentucky, and we are making great headway thanks to initiatives like BSSC.”

In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, the BSSC board of directors approved roughly $6.1 million in funds and credits for 111 Kentucky facilities to train the 18,000-plus workers.

Building on that momentum, the BSSC board approved more than $1.8 million in training funds and credits for nearly 4,200 trainees across 19 Kentucky facilities Aug. 4 during the first of four fiscal year 2022 meetings.

Employers across the state benefit from BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Skills Training Investment Credit (STIC) programs. GIA provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training at Kentucky businesses, while STIC offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs. Applications for both programs are accepted and considered for approval by the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation Board of Directors.

Types of operations that could qualify for BSSC incentives include manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarters operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production or carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.

For more information on the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/BSSC.

From Governor’s Office