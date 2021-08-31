Month-long Taste of Newport 2021 starts Wednesday; check out the participating restaurants

The city, in collaboration with meetNKY/NKY Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bandwango have created an app for this year’s Taste of Newport. Over 20 restaurants, bars and pubs are participating.
The mobile-exclusive FREE passport for Taste is delivered via text and e-mail to passholders phones. The passport is similar to a coupon book via a phone app.
Details on how to access the Taste app will be available once all the participating businesses are confirmed. (This site will be updated with a link to access).
Participating “Confirmed” Businesses so far (more to be added):
Blaze Cigar Lounge and Bar
Brio Italian Grille
Carabello Coffee
Clean Eatz
Coaches Corner
Colonel De’s Herbs & Spices
Crazy Fox Saloon
Edible Arrangements
Full of Bologna – Burkart’s Carry Out Location
Full of Bologna – Cricketts Location
GameWorks
Hot Head Burritos
Jerry’s Jug House
JerZees Pub & Grub
Jet Age Records
Kon-Tiki On The Levee
Lana’ Diner
Pensive Distilling Co.
Pepper Pod Restaurant
Port South Foods at Walt’s Center Lanes
Roebling Books & Coffee (opening soon)
Rotolo Bowling Bocce Eatery
Sis’s On Monmouth
Taco Bell
The Baker’s Table Restaurant
The Boardroom
The Little Spoon Bakery & Café
Trailhead Coffee
Webb’s BBQ
Wooden Cask Brewing Company – York Street
Wooden Cask Brewing Company at Newport On The Levee
In addition to discounts at Newport venues, passholders will be able to check-in and be eligible for prizes.
The main prizes:
• Visited most participating businesses
• Visited most restaurants
• Random drawings
Prizes will include promoting other “Hospitality” businesses in the city: get-a-away packages, tickets for entertainment venues and Gift Cards from participating businesses. Winners will be announced in early October.
As part of this year’s Taste, Bonnie Stacey at Newport High School requested her students to submit Taste of Newport logos for 2021. A logo was selected, and the winning senior, Drake Ward was recognized at the August 16th Board Of Commissioners’ meeting. Drake was presented a $50 gift card to AMC Theater and a plaque by Julie Kirkpatrick, meetnky President & CEO.