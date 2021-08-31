Month-long Taste of Newport 2021 starts Wednesday; check out the participating restaurants















The city, in collaboration with meetNKY/NKY Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bandwango have created an app for this year’s Taste of Newport. Over 20 restaurants, bars and pubs are participating.



The mobile-exclusive FREE passport for Taste is delivered via text and e-mail to passholders phones. The passport is similar to a coupon book via a phone app.

Details on how to access the Taste app will be available once all the participating businesses are confirmed. (This site will be updated with a link to access).



Participating “Confirmed” Businesses so far (more to be added):



Blaze Cigar Lounge and Bar

Brio Italian Grille

Carabello Coffee

Clean Eatz

Coaches Corner

Colonel De’s Herbs & Spices

Crazy Fox Saloon

Edible Arrangements

Full of Bologna – Burkart’s Carry Out Location

Full of Bologna – Cricketts Location

GameWorks

Hot Head Burritos

Jerry’s Jug House

JerZees Pub & Grub

Jet Age Records

Kon-Tiki On The Levee

Lana’ Diner

Pensive Distilling Co.

Pepper Pod Restaurant

Port South Foods at Walt’s Center Lanes

Roebling Books & Coffee (opening soon)

Rotolo Bowling Bocce Eatery

Sis’s On Monmouth

Taco Bell

The Baker’s Table Restaurant

The Boardroom

The Little Spoon Bakery & Café

Trailhead Coffee

Webb’s BBQ

Wooden Cask Brewing Company – York Street

Wooden Cask Brewing Company at Newport On The Levee





In addition to discounts at Newport venues, passholders will be able to check-in and be eligible for prizes.

The main prizes:

• Visited most participating businesses

• Visited most restaurants

• Random drawings



Prizes will include promoting other “Hospitality” businesses in the city: get-a-away packages, tickets for entertainment venues and Gift Cards from participating businesses. Winners will be announced in early October.



As part of this year’s Taste, Bonnie Stacey at Newport High School requested her students to submit Taste of Newport logos for 2021. A logo was selected, and the winning senior, Drake Ward was recognized at the August 16th Board Of Commissioners’ meeting. Drake was presented a $50 gift card to AMC Theater and a plaque by Julie Kirkpatrick, meetnky President & CEO.

