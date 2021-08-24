Long-awaited opening of Zembrodt Education Center at the Point/Arc is here — students start Wednesday















The long-awaited Opening Day for the Zembrodt Education Center at The Point/Arc is Wednesday. Students are expected to enter the classroom at the facility that was officially opened in 2020, and was totally vacant last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon Releford is the new Executive Director/Education and becomes the first active Director in the new Center.

Releford is no stranger to teaching and education. He’s spent the past 10 years in Workforce Development as a Coordinator of Career Services, a Workforce Instructor, Career and Placement Specialist and a Case Management employee.

Currently, he serves as Program Director for Northern Kentucky Community Action (NKCAC) Commission’s Senior Community Service Employment Program. At Gateway Community and Technical College, Releford served as adjunct faculty in the Early Childhood Education and Human Services departments.

He will remain on the Gateway staff as an adjunct instructor while serving at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center. The Lee University (Cleveland, Tenn.) graduate spent five years as a classroom teacher at a private school in Northern Kentucky.

“I’ve prepared for this position all my life,” Releford said, “I’m pretty excited. This position was tailor-made for me.”

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD). The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

The Point/Arc