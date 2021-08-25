Life Learning Center to go ‘over the edge’ with first-ever rappelling event in NKY















For many in our community, overcoming a personal struggle can be enough to push someone mentally “over the edge.” Now, Life Learning Center (20 West 18th Street), the Covington-based nonprofit organization that helps people transform their lives for long-term success, is changing that narrative with a first-ever event for Northern Kentucky.

Adventurous thrill seekers on both sides of the Ohio River are invited to be among the 70 people to participate in “Over the Edge,” a unique fundraising event benefitting Life Learning Center.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 25, will see adrenaline junkies rappel down Rivercenter II at The Towers of Rivercenter (50 E. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington).

Those rappelling or just interested in the fun are encouraged to come out to watch the event at an outdoor party in the parking lots across from Rivercenter II. Guests can enjoy food trucks and music throughout the event.

To qualify for the rappel, participants simply need to raise $1,000 by the event date; those raising $1,500 or more will enjoy the bonus of having the experience captured on a GoPro camera.

Of course, those who simply wish to keep both feet on the ground but support the cause can donate by visiting the event’s campaign page.

Over the Edge is open to anyone weighing between 100-300 pounds who reaches the $1,000 donation threshold (fifty friends or family donating $20 each will enable someone to hit the required total).

There are no age or physical ability requirements to participate.

Life Learning Center hopes to raise $100,000 in revenue from the event. All proceeds will support the center’s mission of providing “at-risk” people the necessary tools and support to sustain a living-wage career in the wake of overcoming poverty, incarceration and/or addiction.

Life Learning Center focuses on overcoming barriers in all five domains of life – emotional, financial, physical, spiritual and relational – through its 12-week Foundations for a Better Life program. In doing so, program attendees can overcome the barriers that directly hinder an individual’s ability to generate an income for their family, often leading to feelings of hopelessness (and being rendered unemployable).

Life Learning Center President, Alecia Webb Edgington, says the excitement of the event will only be matched by the positive effect it will have on so many in the area.

“From the very beginning of our history, Life Learning Center has sought to provide men and women throughout Northern Kentucky with resources that will have a long-lasting positive impact on their lives,” said Webb Edgington. “With this event, we have a unique opportunity to showcase the community’s support of its neighbors. As people rappel down one of Covington’s most noticeable landmarks, we hope to raise funds and the spirits of all those in need of a second chance at a new, sustainable life.”

For more information on Over the Edge or Life Learning Center, visit justgiving.com/campaign/LifeLearningCenter or https://www.lifelearningcenter.us/.