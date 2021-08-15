League of Women Voters of Ky. to hold series of Fair Maps Forums to seek public input on redistricting















Every ten years all state legislators across the US redraw their districts based on the 10-year census data. The US Census Bureau released the 2020 census numbers on Thursday. Now comes the time for Kentucky legislators to draw fair maps using that new data.

Often, legislators redraw maps to benefit their own chances for reelection. The LWVKY is calling on them to draw maps so that all citizens are fairly represented. How the maps are drawn makes a huge difference in how funding is allocated for schools, hospitals, roads and other public works.

The LWVKY will be holding a series of Fair Maps Forums across the state showing our current maps and how they can be drawn more fairly. Gerrymandering, when legislators draw maps to their benefit, discriminates against voters. Gerrymandered districts, often in illogical shapes, divide communities, making it difficult for them to have any real impact in Frankfort.

The Fair Maps Forums will seek public input on how maps could be drawn to fairly represent citizens and communities. Using the same software as the KY State Legislature, the League will draw possible maps with the 2020 Census data. Once the Forums are completed, the League will redraw those possible maps using citizen feedback to suggest ways KY officials could draw fairer 10-year district boundaries.

“Regardless of ethnicity, background or where we live, voters should be allowed to elect their leaders, not the other way around,” said Fran Wagner, President of the LWVKY. “Everybody deserves equal access to government services and funding. We get only one shot at this for another 10 years. Let’s do it right in Kentucky.”

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky asks that all voters contact their elected officials to urge them to draw fair maps by calling 1-800-372-7181 to leave a message. To find your legislator and email, visit apps.legislature.ky.gov.

Kentuckians are encouraged to tell their legislators that you want open discussion of this process and demand that fair maps be drawn.

From League of Women Voters of Kentucky