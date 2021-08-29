KYTCS road report: Here’s what to look for on the region’s roads this week, watch for delays, closures















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work for highways in District Six this week an urges drivers to be alert doe closures and delays.

KENTON COUNTY, KENTUCKY – HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO

• Brent Spence Bridge – I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (191.3 – 191.8 mile-marker) – A routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is underway. The project will require various lane closures on both the north and southbound decks of the bridge, as well as the closure of several ramps that provide access to the bridge. Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2021.

For updates and detours, please go to BrentSpenceBridgeInfo.org.



BOONE COUNTY



• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) – 7.6 – 9.2 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section U.S. 25 from KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) to KY 1829 (Industrial Road) for a total of 2.4 miles. Resurfacing operations will take place during nighttime hours during the hours of 7 p.m. until 6 p.m. the following morning, Monday – Friday. Motorists should watch for lane closures, flaggers and equipment in the work zone.

• KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) 0 – 0.6 mile-marker – A widening and road improvement project on KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) is in progress.

Motorists should be alert in the work zone.



• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk will begin. A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk will begin. The traffic pattern for the first phase of work has been set.



Monday, Aug. 2 – Wednesday, Sept. 15, weather permitting:

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, the ramp from US 42 eastbound to I-71/75 northbound will be CLOSED. The ramp closure is expected to be put into place early Monday morning at approximately 2 a.m.

The ramp will remain closed until Wednesday, Sept. 15, weather permitting. The closure is needed so that crews can safely work on the expansion of the WB 42 bridge over I-75/71.

A detour route using US 42 and KY 1017 (Turfway Rd.) will be put into place and marked with signage. Drivers will be able to access I-71/75 northbound via KY 1017 (Turfway Rd.).

This closure is needed so that crews can continue work on the US 42 Safety Improvements project, specifically on the bridge that carries westbound traffic over I-71/75.



• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. Traffic is on the new alignment from just north of Oakbrook Road/Carters Mill Lane to Rogers Lane to allow for the next phase of construction. The new traffic pattern will keep one lane open in each direction on KY 237 and Camp Ernst Road. All traffic will utilize the new roundabout intersection of KY 237 and Camp Ernst Road. This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through project completion, which is expected by summer 2021.



Friday, August 20 – Monday, August 30, weather permitting:

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, on Aug. 20, KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) between the new roundabout heading south and Founders Way will be closed to all traffic.

Local traffic, including residents of Oakbrook Dr. and Carters Mill Ln., will not have access to the intersection of Pleasant Valley Rd. and Oakbrook Dr./Carters Mill Ln.

A detour using KY 237 to KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to KY 842 (Hopeful Church Road) and U.S. 42 sill be put into place and marked with signage.

The closure is expected to remain in place through Monday, Aug. 30, weather permitting.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). The new single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Sherwood Lakes Dr. and the Biltmore Connector is now OPEN. The new connection that runs from Biltmore Blvd. to Investment Way also is open. As a reminder, traffic wishing to enter the roundabout should always yield to traffic already circling the roundabout.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Friday, Sept. 24, weather permitting:

Following the reopening of Sherwood Lakes Dr. NE, crews will continue improvement work in the Mt. Zion Rd. interchange area. This work will require a short-term closure on Biltmore Blvd. between Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) and the Biltmore Connector. Access to the area will be via Biltmore Blvd., the Biltmore Connector, and Sherwood Lakes Dr. NE or Investment Way.

The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, Sept. 24, weather permitting.



Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

Crews will be working along Mt. Zion Rd. between Tiburon Dr. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25). Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed.

The access road that connect Berberich Dr. and Sam Neace Dr. is open.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress. Roadway widening will require a 28-day closure of a section of the Frogtown Connector. One lane of travel will remain open for the northbound traffic only throughout the 28-day period.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Tuesday, Sept. 21, weather permitting:

At 5 a.m., Wednesday morning, the Frogtown Connector will be closed to southbound traffic at the Pilot Travel Center for approximately 500 feet south towards Richwood Rd. (KY 338). Northbound travel within the same section will be reduced to one lane. Work to widen the roadway will take place with traffic using one lane on the east side of the road.

A detour route using the Frogtown Connector, Frogtown Rd., Dixie Hwy. (US 25), and Richwood Rd. (KY 338) will be put into place and marked with signage.

This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, Sept. 7, weather permitting.

Once the work on the west side of the roadway is completed, crews will shift traffic to the new pavement, and work will take place on the east side of the roadway. One lane of travel for northbound traffic will remain open.

By Tuesday, Sept. 21, the new roadway will reopen to two-way travel, with two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane.



Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

Traffic on U.S. 25 is in a new traffic pattern as work continues within the project area. Ongoing Traffic Reminders:

The right lane of I-71/75 northbound is closed from approximately one-half mile south of the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit to the bridge over Frogtown Rd. (The length of the closure is approximately one mile.) This closure is expected to remain in place through the end of the year while improvement work continues in the northbound ramp area.

In addition, the right lane of I-71/75 southbound is closed at the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit for approximately one mile. This closure is expected to be in place through the end of the year.

Crews are working along Richwood Rd. (KY 338) between Triple Crown Blvd./Grand National Blvd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25), and along the US 25 corridor. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. Please be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.

Crews also are continuing work on Best Pal Dr., Winning Colors Dr., and Triple Crown Blvd. weekdays between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed, and short-term detours will be put into place.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed.

All traffic will use Chambers Rd. to access US 25 and I-71/75. Temporary traffic signals have been installed at the intersection of Chambers Rd. and US 25 to help improve traffic flow. (Signals will remain flashing until operational.)

This traffic pattern is expected to be in place throughout the duration of our construction work, which is scheduled to continue through 2022, but options to reduce the length of this closure are being evaluated.



The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is now permanently closed.

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where new traffic signals are operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.

This closure is needed so that temporary railroad tracks can be built in the project area to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25.

• New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – The new DCD interchange is OPEN to traffic. Work will continue on a new road connecting to KY 20 (Petersburg Road). Graves Road is closed between Worldwide Blvd. and Sequoia Dr. Access for residential traffic only will be permitted. The closure is expected to remain in place until Nov. 2021, weather permitting, and is needed so that construction of the new roadway can take place.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – A project to reconstruct a section of U.S. 42 that has been prone to landslides that was to begin July 30 has been delayed. Once a start date is confirmed, a total closure of the roadway will be in place until the project is completed in November 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.



GRANT COUNTY

• KY 467 (Warsaw Road) 2.5 – 11.7 mile-marker/Curry Road (0 – .08 mile-marker) – A base failure, resurfacing project is in progress on KY 467 from KY 1132 (Folsom Road) o KY 22 in Dry Ridge. All of Curry Road will be resurfaced. Crews will work during daylight hours. Some weekend work is possible. A temporary traffic signal is in place near Vine Run Church (3 milepost). Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel, and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.

KENTON COUNTY



• KY 17 (Madison Pike) 18.6 – 20.4 mile-marker – A microsurface pavement project on a section of KY 17 from I-275 north to Latonia Ave. has been rescheduled to a later date, TBA.



• KY 17 (Madison Pike) 4.3 – 4.8 mile-marker/7.8 milepost – A highway safety improvement project has begun to improve sight distance between the area of KY 14 and Cruise Creek and realign the KY 17 intersection at KY 2042 (Moffett Road). Utility work is currently in progress. Motorists should watch for crews, equipment, flaggers, and possible lane closures during the project.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. During the week of Aug. 30, there will be a single lane closure between Crystal Lake Drive and Waymans Branch Road. Watch for flaggers during the hours of 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area.

• John A. Roebling Bridge (KY 17) – The John A. Roebling Bridge is completely closed to vehicular traffic for a lengthy restoration project to preserve the 154 year-old historic landmark. A pedestrian walkway will remain open during the project. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by the end of November and the overall project is expected to be complete by Dec. 31. Motorists may use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27) as a detour.

• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress between Anderson Road and Amsterdam Road. Watch for crews, equipment and lane closures in the work zone. The road is closed to through traffic until October, so that crews can do utility work and install a box culvert and retaining wall. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.



OWEN COUNTY

• KY 35 (Sparta Road) 0 – 4.1 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is complete on KY 35 from US 127 extending north to the Owen/Gallatin County Line. Striping and thermo work continues. Lane closures possible in the work zone.



PENDLETON COUNTY



• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County.

Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

