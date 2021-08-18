Ky. Chamber program saving businesses money on workers’ compensation insurance premiums















Businesses across Kentucky have saved over $1 million dollars on their workers’ compensation insurance premiums since January 2020 through a partnership between the Kentucky Chamber and ClearPath Mutual.

The Kentucky Chamber’s partnership with ClearPath Mutual, one of the largest providers of workers’ compensation insurance in Kentucky, offers 10% off annual insurance premiums for new and existing customers of ClearPath.

In less than two years, the partnership has saved companies on average $3,000 per year on their workers’ compensation premiums – over $1 million total.

Currently, about 450 members of the Kentucky Chamber and members of local chambers from across the state are participating in the savings program. Businesses interested in saving on their workers’ compensation premiums can visit kychamber.com/clearpath or ask their insurance agent for a quote.

“The Kentucky Chamber started this program to help businesses save on one of their biggest expenses – workers’ compensation costs,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. ”We are proud to partner with ClearPath Mutual, a Louisville-headquartered company, and a valuable, dedicated partner to save Kentucky businesses over $1 million!”

“As a Chamber member with over 350 employees I can’t brag on the Chamber and ClearPath enough for forming this partnership. Last year alone, our company saved almost $10,000,” said Isaiah House Inc. Founder and CEO Mark La Palme. “For a nonprofit that donates over $24 million in annual services, every penny counts. These savings for us translates to more saved lives.”

Businesses can save money on more than workers’ compensation insurance through their Kentucky Chamber membership. Additional opportunities for Chamber members include savings on health insurance through Anthem, both small group and individual plans, waste and recycling solutions through Rubicon, human resources tools through Salary.com, shipping through UPS, and office supplies through Staples. Learn more at kychamber.com.

From Kentucky Chamber of Commerce