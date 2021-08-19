KSO to close out summer concert series Labor Day weekend with survey of a century of ‘boy band’ hits















The No Promises Vocal Band will join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s 21-piece studio orchestra Sept. 4-6 for a chronological survey of nearly a century of hit tunes by famous U.S. “boy bands.”

Featuring young guys singing in harmony, often with choreography, the musical acts came together with heartthrob looks to the delight of young fans worldwide. The historical precursor to boy bands was the barbershop quartet from the 19th into the 20th centuries and Gospel singing groups. Doo-Wop sounds of the 40s-50s, coupled with rock and roll and R&B, added to the diversity and sounds of these all-male acts.

The No Promises Vocal Band, led by founder, arranger and vocalist Joshua Steele is a Cincinnati area-based group of professional singers that have been making music and recordings since 2015. The weekend marks the group’s first orchestral collaboration.

“Popular music over the last 100 years has become quite diverse in its sounds, including performers of virtually all social, racial, ethnic and gender backgrounds, impacting all gatherings, celebrations and media, while essentially time-stamping each generation,” commented KSO Music Director James Cassidy. “The KSO’s various subsidiary groups allow the KSO to time-travel along with its audiences.”

From the Ink Spots, Beach Boys and Temptations to Alabama, Boys II Men and NSYNC, lush vocal harmonies are heard both a cappella and backed by high-octane instrumental forces. For a historic and nostalgic evening of pop hits from 1928-2015, join the KSO as it closes out the Summer this Labor Day weekend with multi-generational music and memories.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra and No Promises Vocal Band will kick off the weekend performances Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Devou Park, with performances, Sunday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Tower Park in Fort Thomas and on Labor Day Monday, September 6, at 7 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum in Middletown, Ohio.

Concessions are available in Covington as is the TANK Shuttle from Covington Catholic starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site in Ft. Thomas. Bring blankets OR lawn chairs for seating, and picnics are welcome.

For more information, registration, weather updates and directions, visit the KSO at www.kyso.org or call 859-431-6216. A $5 per person suggested donation can be made at the gate. Free parking is available in both Devou and Tower Parks. Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. performance will be live-streamed via a free link available at Go to kyso.org.

