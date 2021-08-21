Knights of Columbus to donate more than $50,000 to Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky















On Tuesday, August 24, Knights of Columbus councils of Northern Kentucky will present a check for $50,582.50 to Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky to purchase a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine for Care Net’s Cold Spring location. The presentation is slated for 11 a.m. at Care Net’s McKinley Family Center located at 7129 Price Pike in Florence.

Founded in 1999, Care Net provides pregnancy testing, ultrasound confirmation of pregnancy, mentoring, parenting education and material support for women and men facing unplanned pregnancy. In addition to the Florence and Cold Spring medical centers, Care Net also has a location in Williamstown. Ultrasound confirmations are available at the Florence and Cold Spring centers. Plans to expand ultrasound services to Williamstown are in progress.

“We are honored to receive these funds from the Knights of Columbus,” said Care Net Executive Director Lyndi Zembrodt. “Since we began offering ultrasound services in 2006, we have seen that more than 90% of women who see their babies via ultrasound will choose life. This new machine will enable Care Net to provide those images with even greater clarity. We are grateful that God continues to provide for our ministry to those who turn to us for help.”

The fundraising effort began in March. The $50,000 goal was reached in June through the generosity of local Knights of Columbus councils; $10,000 in challenge match funds from Al Kenkel, an Edgewood, Ky., resident who similarly spurred two previous ultrasound purchases; a grant from the Diocese of Covington; and matching funds from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council.

“The Knights of Columbus councils of Northern Kentucky, together with the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council, are honored to present these funds to Care Net,” said Eric Ritchie, who with his wife, Amy, co-chairs Knights of Columbus State of Kentucky Culture of Life. “To date, the Northern Kentucky Knights have raised approximately $350,000 to purchase seven ultrasound machines for Northern Kentucky pregnancy care centers, including four for Care Net.

“I am always amazed at how quickly our councils are able to raise the funds for these machines,” Ritchie continued. “Their generosity is a reflection of the strong pro-life community we have in Northern Kentucky.”

Ritchie noted the Knights of Columbus have funded about 20 ultrasound machines for pregnancy help centers throughout Kentucky and more than 1,000 across the U.S. and internationally. More information on the program is available at www.kofc.org.

Further information about Care Net Pregnancy Centers of Northern Kentucky is available at www.carenetnky.org.

Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky