KHEAA money tip for students: Working while in college can pay off, but take time for yourself















Working while going to college can pay off in several ways, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). However, if you do plan to work while in school, be aware of the possible drawbacks.

“No matter what your job is, earning money while in school, building your résumé, learning to work well on a team and to build relationships with the people you’re serving through your work — all of that will help you after college, too,” said Gov. Andy Beshear said,

Another benefit is that you’re learning the importance of time management by having to juggle classes, study time, work and other parts of your life. Employment also helps you build a network of contacts and references that can help you in your future job search.

But there can be drawbacks. Working and going to school, especially if you have both a full-time job and a full schedule of classes, can cut into your study time. It can also reduce your downtime, which you need to keep yourself healthy, as well as being a good student and employee. Before adding on more work hours or additional classes, make sure you will still have the time you need to take care of yourself.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers low-cost Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.

Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

From Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority