Kentucky State Parks announces grand opening of new attraction at Muhlenberg County’s Lake Malone















Kentucky State Parks, in partnership with the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission (MCTC), has announced the grand opening of the new larger-than-life attraction “Big Twigs,” a family of 14-foot wood giants that will welcome park guests.

The “Big Twigs” family features larger-than-life characters at the park’s campsite, lakeside fishing area and hiking trail. The “Big Twigs” sculptures measure 14 feet tall, and are open to the public free of charge.

“Our state parks play a vital role in helping attract guests to local communities,” said KSP Commissioner Russ Meyer. “This partnership with the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission is a great opportunity for both the park and the community to attract visitors from all across the commonwealth.”

The “Big Twigs” were made possible by generous contributions from organizations in the Muhlenberg County community. The commissioned sculptures, created by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC, were funded by a grant from the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation, along with matching donations from Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Old National Bank.

“The MCTC is thrilled to bring this new attraction to the state park,” said MCTC Chairperson Mary Kate Kordes. “As a tourist attraction, many will be discovering Lake Malone State Park and beautiful Lake Malone for the first time and, after seeing the ‘Big Twigs,’ will want to visit again and again creating a positive impact on the local and regional economy.” The MCTC is hopeful that the “Big Twigs” will attract an additional ten thousand visitors annually to Lake Malone State Park.

Lake Malone State Park is one of 45 Kentucky state parks that offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can enjoy. Located in Dunmor, the park consists of over 200 acres with well-maintained hiking trails, camping sites, picnic pavilions and playgrounds. The 788-acre lake is enclosed by dramatic 50-foot sandstone bluffs and surrounded by hardwood forests of mountain laurel, holly and dogwood trees.

Teresa Wells, Lake Malone Park Manager stated, “We are looking forward to the park having new life later this summer. We are well prepared and looking forward to the increased visitors the ‘Big Twigs’ will bring. The park is a wonderful place to hike, enjoy the outdoors or have a picnic.”

For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.

From Kentucky State Parks