Kentucky Chamber says ‘Covid Stops Here’ and will recognize employers for vaccination efforts















By Rachel Nix

Building Kentucky

Kentucky businesses that have achieved widespread vaccination among staff can earn a new designation from the Kentucky Chamber.

The newly-launched “COVID Stops Here” campaign will recognize employers that are leading the fight against COVID-19 and playing a role in Kentucky’s vaccination efforts. Companies with more than 70% vaccination rate can receive the designation with added bonuses for employees of businesses with high rates of vaccination.

“The Kentucky Chamber is proud to launch the ‘COVID Stops Here’ campaign in support of businesses and the critical role they are continuing to play during the coronavirus pandemic. Employers across the Commonwealth are helping lead the way in vaccinations, keeping Kentuckians safe and our economy running. We applaud their efforts to keep Kentucky safe and are proud to recognize them.”

Businesses can learn more about the campaign and apply at kychamber.com/covidstopshere.

The campaign has assigned four levels for vaccination status at workplaces:

• Bronze: 70% vaccination rate,

• Silver: 80% vaccination rate

• Gold: 90% vaccination rate

• Platinum: 100% vaccination rate

Once a company reaches Gold level status with 90% vaccination rate, employees will be able to sign up to win giveaways from the Kentucky Chamber. Prizes may include tickets to sporting events, bottles of bourbon, experiences across the state, and more. The sweepstakes will be live in the coming weeks.

Tips to Raise Vaccination Rates at Your Business

To get your company up to the 70% vaccination rate level and above, you can try these tasks:

• Encourage education on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Center for Disease Control,

• Help employees find a vaccination location and other information from Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services,

• Educate yourself on the Delta Variant and how businesses should respond from the Harvard Business Review,

• Read the Employer Guide to Employee Vaccinations,

• Provide incentives for your employees to get vaccinated.