Kentuckians have until Sunday to enroll in health insurance coverage through ACA Marketplace

Public News Service

Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

The Biden administration opened the pandemic-related special enrollment window earlier this year, to give people more time to get coverage. It’s estimated thousands of Kentuckians are newly eligible for a zero-dollar premium plan, but Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency Kynector Heather Cain warned that option ends in five days. She noted that people who are uninsured – as well as those who already have coverage but want to choose a different plan, can apply – and “kynectors” can help.

“We can meet you at a public place, we can talk you through it over the phone,” she said, “and the way to find out the kynector in your area, would be to go to kynect.ky.gov.

It’s estimated that around 77,000 Kentuckians have signed up so far, and the number is expected to climb in the next few days. People with questions or who want to update or submit an application by phone can call the marketplace directly at 800-318-2596. For help in your county, use the “Find the Kynector” tool online, or call 855-459-6328.

Cain pointed out that anyone already enrolled in a marketplace health insurance plan can go back and update their application to have the new, higher subsidies applied to their monthly premiums.

“COVID is starting to get worse; we don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day,” she said. “If you filled out an application at the beginning of the year, call us before the 15th – let’s rerun your application. You may get a cheaper premium at this time.”

Dr. Alison Moncayo, a pediatrician at the White House Clinic in Richmond, said people who have health insurance are more likely to see their doctors for preventive care.

“Having that healthcare in place so that you can go to the doctor, not only when you’re sick, but also to prevent illness, is just super important,” Moncayo said.

Kentucky’s state-run healthcare exchange is expected to be operational this fall. For 2022 health coverage, residents will be able to use the Kynect system.