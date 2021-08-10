Kenton County School District celebrates 100 years of school bus transportation; still seeking drivers















The Kenton County School District’s Transportation Department kicked off the 2021-22 school year by celebrating 100 years of serving students in Kenton County.

Back in 1920, Richard Eubanks was the first driver contracted in Kenton County at the rate of $65 a month to transport 14 children. Using two of his own cars, he and his brother drove the students to and from school.

In 1921, Kenton County purchased its first bus at the rate of $1,148. Hobart Smith was employed to direct this bus for $20 a month.

To commemorate 100 Years of Transportation, the district held a celebration at Simon Kenton High School with the current transportation staff, as well as board members and several former Directors of Transportation and Superintendents.

The district recognized three drivers who drove school buses for over 50 years in the district – Dennis Friedman, Carol Scherder and Nellie Scherder.

The district also presented inaugural awards to two members of the transportation staff. Bus Driver Pauline Brownfield received the Hobart Smith Pioneering Spirit Award, and Assistant Director of Transportation Sherry Eagler received the Richard Eubanks Innovative Spirit Award.

Today, the KCSD’s has a fleet of over 100 school buses. The KCSD Transportation Department has about 175 employees and runs around 2 million miles per year, serving over 10,000 students.

The Kenton County School District is still looking for bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year. The starting rate is $17.50 per hour (up to $27.50 per hour based on experience), and drivers receive paid training and benefits starting at 80 hours per month.

For more information, call 859-356-0253 or click here.

More information about the KCSD’s 100 Years of Transportation is available here.