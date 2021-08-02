Kelly French named vice president and chief of staff for Thomas More University















Thomas More University has named 2002 graduate Kelly French as the new vice president and chief of staff.

As vice president and chief of staff, French will lead institutional-level projects and advise the president on key initiatives in the alignment of the 2021-25 Strategic Plan, Lighting the Way, to ensure effectiveness and long-range planning. She will oversee and lead the University’s accreditation, institutional research, operations, and human resources.

French will serve on the president’s cabinet and will work collectively with cabinet members to achieve the outcomes of the strategic plan and annual goals for Thomas More.

“Kelly has been a member of the Thomas More community since attending the University for her undergraduate education,” said President Joseph Chillo, LP.D. “Her unwavering dedication to the University as an alumna and an established staff member made her the clear choice for the role.”

French has served at Thomas More since 2005 in the capacities of registrar, director of academic information, director of institutional research, planning, and assessment, and most recently, vice president for strategy and impact. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More University and two master’s degrees – one from the University of Cincinnati and one from the University of Illinois.

French is currently a member of the Association of Institutional Research and the Kentucky Association of Institutional Research, and she is a past member of the American, Southern, and Kentucky Associations of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, where she served on the executive board for the Kentucky Association as treasurer and vice president for technology. She’s also a member of the Women’s Institute for Leadership Development’s class of 2017.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Thomas More as vice president and chief of staff,” said French. “I am excited to work more closely with President Chillo and the entire community to celebrate our centennial year, launching this upcoming fall, and strategically align initiatives to focus on the future of Thomas More.”

