KDFWR sets dates for annual waterfowl blind drawings; hunters must be present to receive blind

Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs).
These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides a variety of waterfowl hunting opportunities on WMAs. These opportunities include quota hunts, daily drawings, walk-in areas and seasonally drawn blinds.
Seasonally drawn blinds ensure that selected waterfowl hunters will have a place to hunt during the entire waterfowl season. The drawings for these seasonally drawn blinds take place well before the season to allow hunters time to build blinds and make all necessary plans for the season. Hunters chosen in these random drawings have first rights to these waterfowl blind sites; but when the drawn hunters are not using the blinds, any hunter may occupy them.
Upcoming season-long blind drawings include:
• Doug Travis WMA, Carlisle and Hickman counties: 10 a.m. (Central), Saturday, Aug. 28. The drawing will be at the WMA office, 1/2-mile south of Berkley on KY 123. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
• Lake Barkley WMA, Trigg and Lyon counties: 8 a.m. (Central), Monday, Sept. 20. The drawing will be at the shelter on the east side of the Cumberland River at Lake Barkley Dam, off U.S. 62 near Lake City. Participants should use the powerhouse entrance and then turn right toward the drawing location.
• Green River Lake WMA, Taylor and Adair counties: 10 a.m. (Eastern), Saturday, Sept. 25. The drawing will be at the Green River Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office off KY 55, approximately 7 miles south of Campbellsville. Registration starts at 9 a.m.
• Barren River Lake WMA, Allen and Barren counties, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. (Central), Saturday, Oct. 2. The drawing will be at the Barren River Lake Corps of Engineers office, at the Barren River Lake dam off KY 252.