KCTCS records record for graduates and number of credentials awarded despite pandemic disruptions















Despite the significant disruption to the 2020-21 academic year, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) awarded a record number of credentials to a record number of graduates.

The 16 KCTCS colleges awarded 39,458 credentials, which included degrees, diplomas, and certificates. KCTCS saw a nearly 5 percent year-over-year increase in Associate in Applied Science degrees, designed to prepare graduates to directly enter the workforce. There also was an increase in Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees for students who want to transfer and earn a bachelor’s degree.

For the first time in its more than 20-year history, KCTCS awarded credentials to more than 20,000 graduates.

“Even with lower enrollment, remote learning, job loss, illness and pandemic-induced stress, our students persevered and finished their programs,” KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said. “I’m so impressed with their fortitude, and I want to thank our faculty and staff who worked under adverse conditions to make sure our students succeeded.”

This fall, KCTCS colleges offer classes in-person, remotely/online and a mix of the two during the fall semester. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if in-person classes must move online for a while the transition will be easier for students. Most colleges offer a variety of scheduling options, including 16-week, 12-week and 8-week sessions.

For more information on applying to any of the 16 colleges, visit kctcs.edu.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System