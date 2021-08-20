Jim’s Fine Wine and Spirits to welcome old friends and new with open house Aug. 27 and 28















Jim’s Fine Wine and Spirits will celebrate the end of summer with an open house on Friday, August 27 and again on Saturday, August 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the back parking/patio area at 2521 Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell.

Under new ownership, the business opened in May and is quickly becoming known for its unique selection of wines and liquor.

“We are welcoming back all our “old-timers” and special friends of Jim’s and some of the earlier owners within the Cahill family,” said Owner, Jude Hehman. “We will have giveaways, raffles, plenty of wine and spirits, food and live music to welcome back all those who shopped at Jim’s for years. We will even offer $1 beers as a throwback the past.”

On Friday evening, local guitarist Richard Goering will provide live music on Friday evening and on Saturday, Sam Mumper will provide guitar and vocal music. Bourbon and wine will be available for purchase by the glass.

Jim’s General Manager/Sommelier, Alfonse Mele will be on hand at the event to provide special wine selections and recommendations to the guests. Alfonse Mele is well-known throughout Northern Kentucky and brings with him over two decades of experience in the wine and liquor business.

Jim’s was originally founded in 1948 at 2521 Dixie Highway and will reopen for business on May 17, 2021. The new owners are familiar names to most Fort Mitchell area residents. Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman and his wife Katie, Andrew and Jody Lange, and Pete and Kathy Hehman are all partners in the business.

“We are excited to host this event and welcome the public and to reestablish old and new relationships at our iconic wine and spirits store, said Partner Pete Hehman. “Our selections are unique and fresh, and we pride ourselves on providing the highest level of service and expertise for all of our customers.”

For more information, contact JimsFineWineandSpirits.com.

From Jim’s Fine Wine and Spirits