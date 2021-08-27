IT solutions provider C-Forward plans $2.3 million expansion to corporate offices in Covington















C-Forward, a managed services provider of IT solutions with clients throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, has announced plans for a $2.3 million upgrade to its corporate offices in Covington.

Once complete, the updated building will include new technology infrastructure, solar energy, and an open office environment with amenities for clients and employees that will enhance service to customers and make C-Forward a destination employer for tech talent in Northern Kentucky.

“We’ve grown tremendously since moving our offices to Fifth and Madison in Covington in 2003,” said Brent Cooper, founder and Chairman of the C-Forward Board. “We’ve achieved double-digit growth nearly every year and this expansion will make our offices Class A space by incorporating technology and amazing amenities to provide best-in-class service to our clients and make C-Forward an attractive place to work for tech talent.”

Working with PCA Architects and Manning Construction, C-Forward has spent the past six months designing a new space that will not only improve productivity and employee retention but also be a good example for other small businesses in the region.

There will be a number of energy efficiencies, including new windows, more efficient HVAC, improved lighting and other strategies to lower its carbon footprint. An elevator is being added to access the roof and lower level to better use space throughout the building.

“We want our 31 employees to feel like our headquarters is their ‘second home’ and a place we can entertain clients,” said Brian Ruschman, C-Forward’s President. “We offer our employees a flexible environment and as our client base continues to grow, we want to bring customers to Covington to see to see the latest technology solutions. This new 7,500 square-foot headquarters will be fantastic!”

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann celebrated C-Forward’s expansion in Kenton County.

“Congratulations to Brent Cooper and the C-Forward team on their growth and continued investment in Kenton County,” said Judge Knochelmann. “It’s encouraging to see a home-grown technology company succeed and continue to have a positive impact on our Northern Kentucky economy.”

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer also celebrated this project as yet another example of great things happening in Covington.

“Seeing companies like C-Forward willing to re-invest in their properties in Covington to keep them state-of-the-art tells us that they recognize the value our quirky, authentic city has when it comes to attracting the talent which keeps growing and thriving here,” Mayor Meyer said. “Covington has a lot of momentum, and this project adds to a flurry of activity at that one intersection alone.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume congratulated C-Forward on its growth and success.

“NKY Tri-ED is proud to have worked with C-Forward and helped them access the KEIA program as they expand and grow high-paying jobs in Northern Kentucky,” said Lee Crume, President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. “C-Forward serves companies throughout the Cincinnati region from its headquarters in Covington.”

“We are extremely grateful to Tri-ED, the City of Covington and Kenton County for their help and support helping to make this project a reality,” said Cooper. “The Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region is our home, and we are thrilled to solidify our commitment to this community.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in August approved the company for up to $50,000 refund of Kentucky sales and use tax through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA).

Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development