Heads up: Resurfacing project starting on 2.4 miles of Dixie Highway, Mt. Zion Road to Industrial Road















A resurfacing project is set to begin on a section of U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) north to KY 1829 (Industrial Road) for a distance of 2.4 miles.

Preliminary work will begin Aug. 9 and resurfacing operations start on Aug. 11.

Crews will be working during nighttime hours of 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, Monday – Friday.

Motorists should be aware of lane closures, flaggers and equipment in the work zone.

Work is weather-dependent.

This project will be complete by the end of August.

Follow KYTC District 6 on the Facebook page at KYTC District 6 or on our Twitter page at KYTC District 6.