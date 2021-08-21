Governor’s Scholars Program celebrates completion of 39th summer program for Ky. high school seniors















The Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP) recognized 1,047 Kentucky high school seniors, representing 118 counties, for completing the 39th summer program.

This year, GSP returned to an in-person five-week residential summer program at three college campuses while complying with COVID-19 public health guidelines. The Centre College cohort arrived on campus June 20, and the Morehead State University and Bellarmine University cohorts arrived for the start of their programs shortly afterwards. Last year, the modified GSP summer program had a mixture of virtual and in-person experiences due to the pandemic.

Although there were no field trips or as many convocation speakers, a few key visitors were allowed to speak to the entire community of scholars on each of the three campuses. One of those visitors was fellow scholar Gov. Andy Beshear, a GSP alumnus from 1995, who congratulated the scholars on their achievements, encouraged them to continue their path to success and leadership and answered many questions about his own trajectory as well as the paths that lay ahead for the young leaders.

“I could not be happier to see this successful program back to in-person learning. As a proud Governor’s Scholars alum, I am always excited to see the caliber of students who become Governor’s Scholars and the 2021 class is as impressive as any that have come through the program,” said Gov. Beshear. “Looking back, I can see how my GSP experience was the foundation for my career as an attorney, attorney general and Governor and I believe it will be a seminal event for them as they continue their education and embark on their careers.”

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman also visited GSP classes at Centre and Bellarmine and attended the closing ceremony at Morehead.

“Congratulations to our newest class of Governor’s Scholars and to Centre, Morehead and Bellarmine for hosting this outstanding program. As a former teacher with students who have gone through the Governor’s Scholars Program in the past, I know how formative and inspiring it can be, so I am looking forward to seeing how this class will change our commonwealth and our world for the better,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman, who is also the secretary of EWDC.

The 2021 Governor’s Scholars took classes on focus areas ranging from astronomy and physical science to philosophy and international relations. They also attended general studies classes to balance the scientific and humanistic fields of study, as well as a seminar on themes related to their age group.

“This year, the Governor’s Scholars Program occurred during five extraordinary weeks of personal, intellectual, academic and social learning and growing, with the goal of honoring the traditional commitment to educational excellence and to the GSP mission of nurturing and enhancing the next generation of civic and economic leaders for Kentucky, the nation and the world,” said Aristofanes Cedeño, Ph.D., executive director and academic dean of the GSP.

To participate in the extremely competitive program, a statewide selection committee chose well-rounded participants based upon nominations submitted by each Kentucky school district and home schools. Selection criteria is based upon academic records and test scores, teacher and community recommendations, extracurricular and service activities, honors and awards and a writing entry. The program is available at no cost to eligible students.

“GSP has challenged me in so many ways and helped me become the best version of myself. It is truly a community here and I am so thankful that I was given the opportunity to be a part of it,” said 2021 Governor’s Scholar Bailey Story from Lincoln County High School.

When GSP began in 1983, Kentucky leaders wanted to encourage high-achieving Kentucky seniors to go to a Kentucky college or university and stay in the state to reduce “brain drain” from the state. According to the most recent data, nearly 80% of 2017 scholars chose to pursue higher education in Kentucky in the fall of 2018.

One 2021 Governor’s Scholar, Reid Davenport, from Webster County High School said, “It was so eye-opening to see the beauty in Kentucky’s diversity and wealth of spirit. In order for Kentucky’s young adults to truly make a difference, programs such as these need to continue to function and make and impact.”

Including the Class of 2021, more than 34,000 students have completed the program.

GSP participant Vincent McQaude from Trigg County High School said, “The most important aspects of this program will become apparent in years to come as I use it as a source of inspiration, networking and a stepping stone to greater things.”

To learn more about the Governor’s Scholars Program, visit gsp.ky.gov.

From Education and Workforce Development Cabinet