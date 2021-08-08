Governor Beshear to speak at upcoming NKY Chamber Government Form — outdoors — at new Covington Plaza Aug. 18















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at its next Government Forum Series event on Wednesday, August 18 from 9:30 – 11 a.m.

The event will take place outdoors at the new Covington Plaza located along the riverfront in Covington.

The Governor will update the Northern Kentucky business community on a variety of topics including the critical role the business community plays in the fight against COVID-19, the need for continued investments in infrastructure, the state of the economy and some of the workforce challenges facing the Commonwealth.

The cost to attend the Government Forum program is $15 for NKY Chamber Members and $25 for future Chamber members.

Government Forum sponsors include Title Sponsors Duke Energy and Fidelity Investments, Networking Sponsor Heritage Bank and event sponsors Frost Brown Todd, CivicPoint and Cincinnati Bell.

To register for the event or more information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.