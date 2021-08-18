Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road unveil new cookie just in time for 2022 cookie season















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is gearing up for the 2022 cookie season by adding a brand-new cookie, Adventurefuls, to their cookie lineup. Adventurefuls are indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. GSKWR and councils across the United States will offer Adventurefuls™ alongside favorites, like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

In addition to the portfolio of iconic cookies, Adventurefuls will fuel Kentucky Girl Scouts’ experiences throughout the year. By purchasing cookies, customers encourage future female leaders to discover their passions and take action on local issues.

GSKWR provides girls with an environment to build courage, confidence, and character by focusing on STEM skills, exploration, life skills, outdoor skills and entrepreneurship. From building robots, to camping, and money management, GSKWR stimulates girls throughout Kentucky to embrace adventure. Kentucky Girl Scouts earn Cookie Business badges for their cookie program efforts, and those badges encourage girls to think like entrepreneurs.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program helps girls gain skills like goal-setting, decision-making, money management, effective sales-pitching, creating business plans, implementing marketing campaigns, people skills and business ethics.

Revenue from the cookie program stays local. Kentucky Girl Scout Cookie program sales represent over 80% of GSKWR’s annual operating budget. All proceeds are truly girl-focused, with 19% going toward camp programs and properties, 19% toward troop proceeds and rewards, and 33% toward membership, volunteer development and program support. The vital programming that is funded through Kentucky Girl Scout Cookie season leaves a lifelong impact on Kentucky’s future leaders.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program visit www.gskentucky.org or contact Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director at cmcnerney@gswrc.org. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls™ and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in Kentucky. The 2022 Cookie Program officially begins January 1. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, visit www.gskentucky.org.

From Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road